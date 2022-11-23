Sussex Police has threatened a women right's group founder with a hate crime arrest after a rally two months ago where her group was attacked by pro-trans activists.Then at the Let Women Speak event on September 18 officers arrested two people after masked pro-trans campaigners clashed with rally attendees.It prompted JK Rowling to tweet: 'I see the Be Kind brigade are once more hiding behind their black masks, throwing smoke bombs, screaming 'scum' at women speaking up for their sex-based rights and howling abuse at lesbians for not doing d***.'Ms Keen then presses them on what exactly the allegation was that had been made about her.'We're not putting anything against you, you can bring a solicitor with you if you like. It's just so we can bottom out your side of what's gone on. We can discuss what allegations have been made against you as well. We then can look into it a bit further to see if a crime has actually occurred.'But when the officer is asked exactly how voluntary the interview is, the reply discloses it is perhaps less free than suggested.Sussex Police has found itself at the centre of a series of controversies regarding gender and women's rights.It was savaged in September after it defended a legally male transgender paedophile by declaring it would not 'tolerate any hateful comments about gender'.And it previously unveiled plans for a system where criminals can be recorded as no-gender or other identities.A line of police officers had to separate the rival groups, with many wearing black masks.Police made two arrests during the clashes after smoke bombs were let off in the crowds.Ms Keen founded the group Standing For Women which campaigns for sex based rights and protections of the word woman.Earlier this year one of the movement's supporters was 'manhandled' by a gang of masked trans activists.She was assaulted during a counter-protest by the Manchester Trans Rise Up (MTRU) movement next to the city's statue of Emmeline Pankhurst in St Peter's Square in May.The trans activists arrived to disrupt SFW's speaking event in front of the statue as part of an event which said it aimed to reclaim 'a part of Manchester for women's voices'.MailOnline contacted Sussex Police regarding the phone call made to Ms Keen and the investigation but did not receive a comment prior to publication.