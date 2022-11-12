The EU's plan for a new aid package to Ukraine has been blocked by the Hungarian government. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources.Earlier it became known that the European Commission was going to implement a plan of assistance to Ukraine totaling 18 billion euros. But this decision requires the support of 27 European governments. According to Hungarian Finance Minister Mihai Varga, Budapest did not support this decision, so now it will be impossible to implement the plan.Hungary has been demonstrating a special approach to the problem since the very beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Thus,. Now she has also opposed European financing of Kiev, believing that in the conditions of the energy crisis, such an impressive assistance to the Ukrainian authorities could negatively affect the economic well-being of Europe itself.This behavior of Budapest is due to the fact that