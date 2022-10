Community reacts

Almost a year after a devastating attack on a hallowed city tradition, a jury convicted Darrell Brooks Jr. of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving through the 2021 Christmas parade . The victims ranged in age from 8 to 81.After deliberating about 90 minutes Tuesday night before it was sequestered, the jury told the court it had verdicts about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday . Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow began reading them shortly before 11 a.m., starting with the first-degree intentional homicide counts.As the judge read, a relative of Virginia Sorenson, a member of the Dancing Grannies who was killed, put a small container of her ashes on the bar separating the gallery from the rest of the courtroom.Outside the courtroom, people wearing blue Waukesha Strong sweatshirts had gathered ahead of the verdicts announcements, heads bowed in silent prayer.Brooks, 40, who had represented himself at trial, didn't react much as the verdicts were read. He mostly put his head in his folded hands, with his elbows on the table.When she was finished reading the verdicts, Dorow thanked and excused the jury, then set a Monday hearing to discuss when to schedule sentencing. She said she would allow victims who want to make impact statements via Zoom to use that technology.City of Waukesha officials welcomed the trial's end. "I am thankful that the jury found the defendant guilty on all counts," said Mayor Shawn Reilly. "We can now re-focus on taking steps forward as a community and continue the healing process.""The victims' families as well as our first responders continue to deal with the lasting effects of the horrors of that day," said Police Chief Dan Thompson. "We are grateful for the support that has come from all over the world, and we ask you to continue to keep all those involved in your prayers."A statement from the city read, in part, "As a community, we still have a long road ahead filled with difficult days. This will be especially true as we approach the one-year anniversary of the tragedy. However, as we have experienced the past year, we know that when we stand together, we remain Waukesha Strong."Lynn Gaffey, owner of Almont Gallery in downtown Waukesha, was standing inside her store as Brooks drove into the Dancing Grannies. "It was a horrifying thing to see," Gaffey said. She watched a live stream of the verdicts Wednesday."I felt there would be no way that he could get anything but guilty," she said. She said it was hard to have spotlight back on Waukesha, but said it was important the trial was held here. "I wanted people that experienced it to be the ones that are judging it."Joette Barta was watching the parade from her business, Nice Ash Cigar Bar. She recalled an eerie mood the next day, when the street was littered with chairs, hats and gloves left behind as people fled the terror.Laurie Hogeland knew several of the families who lost loved ones in the attack. She was outside the courthouse after the verdicts were read. "Their lives mattered. Justice was served," she said.District Attorney Sue Opper, other officials, and victims held a news conference after the verdicts. She called it satisfying that Brooks "has been held accountable," but said there is "much healing ahead."Six people died and at least another 61 others were injured when a red Ford Escape SUV driven by Brooks tore through the holiday parade on Nov. 21, 2021. The attack left in its wake what police called a "chaotic" atmosphere as authorities and others scrambled to help victims over a four-block stretch while also searching for the driver.The trial, which began Oct. 3, was never a smooth process, frequently breaking down into arguments between Brooks and Dorow.It's unknown if that's one of the issue Brooks will bring forward on appeal.Six charges were eliminated in pretrial proceedings after Dorow concurred Brooks could not be charged with both intentional homicide as well as homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.Another count was dismissed by prosecutors, who explained in court that one of the two domestic violence charges involving his ex-girlfriend might not stand due to no overt sign of physical injury.That left 76 charges, all of which the jury was asked to consider individually during their deliberations.Much has changed since the 2021 parade.One major adjustment was the implementation of aggressive security measures designed to keep any unauthorized vehicles out of future parades. Most of that was accomplished with portable barriers designed to tear up the underside of any vehicle driving through them. Also, police now routinely create a perimeter that is cleared of vehicles ahead of any event.The 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade will be held two weeks later , a plan which is expected to continue each year, according to city officials. The date, the first Sunday in December, in part will accommodate police and other critical staff, who will no longer have to struggle with Thanksgiving week holiday schedules that can make an emergency responses more difficult.In 2023, the city also expects two memorials — one along Main Street at the Five Points intersection and the other in Grede Park off Wisconsin Avenue close to end of the parade route — to honor and remember those stricken in the parade.