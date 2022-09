© AP / Ruth Fremson



The former US president has argued that the conflict in Eastern Europe may have occurred sooner if NATO hadn't expanded under his watch.Former US President Bill Clinton has rejected criticism that NATO's eastward expansion on his watch helped set the stage for today's Ukraine crisis, suggesting that Russia would have threatened the security of its neighbors sooner without the Western military bloc's presence in the region.President Vladimir Putin has argued that NATO's expansion onto Moscow's doorstep has created an "unacceptable threat" to Russia's national security.The former US president pointed to past comments by Putin lamenting the collapse of the Soviet Union and Nikita Khrushchev's 1954 decision to give Crimea to Ukraine. In light of those views, he said, "I don't see how we could be surprised" by the current crisis. Putin said last December that the Soviet breakup was a humanitarian tragedy for most of the Russian people. However, Moscow has denied any desire to recreate the Soviet bloc, calling it "impossible.""The combination of the West failing to act during Russia's financial crisis, and ignoring their strongly-held views on NATO expansion, reinforced a prevailing Russian belief that we didn't take them seriously," Perry wrote in an opinion piece published earlier this month. "Indeed, many in the West saw Russia only as the loser of the Cold War, not worthy of our respect."Nevertheless, Clinton said, "I am more convinced today than I was then that we did the right thing."