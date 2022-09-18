© Ben Stauffer Illustration



"This story is very close to my heart, because it exonerates me. They've been lying about COVID, they've been lying about the vaccines, they've been lying about herd immunity, they've been lying about natural immunity, they've been lying about masks.



They've been lying about children — they've been lying about everything! Who'd have thunk the government and Big Pharma would lie to us? For profit? I am flummoxed. I am beside myself with slack-jawedness."

Now, They're Eating Their Own Words

We Knew the Shots Were Leaky

"Instead of the virus being able to hop from person to person to person, spreading and spreading ... now we KNOW that the vaccines work well enough; that the virus STOPS with every vaccinated person.



A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus can then not use that person to go anywhere else. It cannot use a vaccination person as a host to get more people. That means the vaccines will get us to the end of this."

Do Authoritarians Care About You?

Totalitarianism as 'Care'

The left's pretense of 'protecting the vulnerable' is not only politically and socially corrosive. It also rests, philosophically, on an indefensible and authoritarian rationale. ~ Elena Louisa Lange

"The rhetoric of 'vulnerability' and 'care' bullied the masses into accepting a string of human- and civil-rights violations, such as being imprisoned in our own homes, the oxymoronic 'social distancing,' masking, and, above all, mandated vaccinations unprecedented in their severity and global scale.



Yet the left's pretense of 'protecting the vulnerable' is not only politically and socially corrosive. It also rests, philosophically, on an indefensible and authoritarian rationale.



The exclusive attention given to the abstract framework of 'vulnerability' and 'solidarity,' 'community' and 'care' — always 'for others,' never for oneself — served to disguise the loss of income and psychological damage caused by large-scale civil-rights suspensions ...



The idea of vulnerability as a guiding political principle of the left goes back to the birth of social-democratic and labor parties in the early 20th century. It was the working class that needed protection from the cruel vicissitudes of the market ...



But since the emergence of the neoliberal consensus in the 1970s, a remarkable shift has taken place ... It is no longer the working class ... but specific identity groups, the racially marginalized and the sexually excluded, who became 'vulnerable subjects' ...



What really cemented the PMC [professional-managerial class] left's rise to power, however, was a more fundamental epistemic shift. The left ... usually busy declaring everything to be a 'social construct,' suddenly proclaimed the novel coronavirus to be a 'natural phenomenon,' a 'challenge by uncontrollable natural forces' ... the virus was to be seen as a self-acting agent with its own subjective intent, motives, even political agenda.



This fetishistic inversion — ascribing autonomous powers to a lifeless thing — legitimated technocratic solutions like lockdowns and the feverishly promoted mass vaccinations, no matter the social costs. Moreover, turning the virus into an intentional agent shifted the blame for suicides and domestic violence, the loss of income, and extreme police violence against protesters, away from the politicians and bureaucrats, and onto 'nature.'



A pathogen ... is only as severe as the social response to it. If the response, justified as an 'objective constraint' of the virus, is more lethal than the cause, then we are dealing with a disastrous fallacy ...



'[V]ulnerability' in the PMC's imagination had to be shifted from vulnerable groups in the precise sense (the elderly, children, precarious service workers, etc.) to an undifferentiated whole under constant attack from the enemies of civil society, which happened to be the professionals' own political enemies.



This move conveniently enabled the identification of the 'fight against the virus' with the 'fight against fascism,' conflating questions of medical hygiene with those of 'social hygiene.'



The vocal denunciation of critics of the biopolitical security state as 'right-wingers,' conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and so on was only legible, and consequential, against the backdrop of this conflation, for it put the question of the defeat of the virus on par with the victory of the left."

Transhistorical Rationale of Civil-Rights Violations

"It is not mandated vaccination that is the imposition, but no mandated vaccination — an imposition for the solidarity-based majority ... Getting vaccinated can no longer be an individual decision!"5

Violation of Physical Boundaries Protects No One

Bodily Integrity for All Is the Best Protection

"In consequence, either there is general physical autonomy for each and every single individual, implying mutual respect for one's physical boundaries, or there is none. The violation of physical boundaries ... is never in the interest of the 'vulnerable,' because the protection of bodily integrity itself is already the best guarantee for the protection of 'others,' as well as oneself: It is, in fact, the only guarantee of physical protection for everyone.



This becomes even more apparent in the COVID case when we consider that the vaccinated can be infected and can infect others, and, therefore, potentially hurt them. In this sense, the logical framework for COVID mass vaccinations in the name of 'vulnerability' is self-defeating."

'Social Care' Narrative Is About Consolidation of Power

"In sum, the claim to 'protect the vulnerable' is the more or less direct demand to yield to political disenfranchisement under the guise of the honorable project of care ... The left's political project of 'protecting the vulnerable' is nothing short of window-dressing authoritarianism."

The authoritarians don't actually care about people and their health.

Sources and references