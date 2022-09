© Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is balking at the move to fly illegal aliens to the doorsteps of the nation's wealthiest on Martha's Vineyard even as she has remained silent when President Joe Biden buses and flies border crossers to working- and middle-class American towns.This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew about 50 illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard, a wealthy enclave of liberals and part-time home to former President Obama, who owns a nearly $12 million estate there.Some of the nation's wealthiest citizens have summer homes on the tiny, elite island, and could house up to six million border crossers and illegal aliens if they wanted to.Warren, a self-proclaimed defender of working- and middle-class Americans against wealthy special interests, called DeSantis's decision to fly illegal aliens to the sprawling summer estates of the rich "repulsive and cruel.""Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel," Warren wrote.Meanwhile, the average home value on Martha's Vineyard is above one million dollars, making the destination an ideal spot for humanitarian support for illegal aliens who need immediate assistance and housing.