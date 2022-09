On Wednesday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis joined a growing number of state leaders who have been moving illegal immigrants to "sanctuary destinations" across the country, sending two planes full of illegal migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, a state that has supported the Biden administration's open-border policies.According to Axios , White House officials are set to hold a previously scheduled meeting on Friday with members from the Department of Homeland Security as well as the State, Justice, and Defense departments to discuss possible remedies to the situation unfolding north of the border.His actions are a part of what Texas has termed " Operation Lone Star ," created to "fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border."On Thursday, Abbott accused Biden of "ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years.""The minute even a small fracture of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front [door]," he said, "they all of a sudden go berserk and they're so upset that this is happening."Many Democrats have condemned the actions of the southern governors, accusing them of using migrants as political pawns.