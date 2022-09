© Video obtained by Fox News



Florida governor sends migrants to Martha's Vineyard as part of program 'to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.'Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.A video provided to Fox News Digital shows the migrants deboarding the planes at Martha's Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.The office of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker responded to an after-hours email from Fox News Digital, saying it was aware of the situation and that the arrivals were provided short-term shelter."The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha's Vineyard," Terry MacCormack, Baker's press secretary, wrote. "At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts." Fox News Digital reported in April that Florida's budget since approved by the state legislature included $12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to remove illegal immigrants from the state and relocate them.In November, DeSantis said dozens of migrant flights landed in Florida at the behest of the Biden administration, and he threatened at that time to send them to Delaware on buses.Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, began sending thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., in April as the migrant crisis overwhelmed border states. In August, buses from Texas started heading to New York City and Chicago. Arizona has also sent buses to Washington.Vice President Kamala Harris, who was put in charge of tackling the border crisis by President Biden shortly after they assumed office in 2021, sparked a firestorm this week after she twice declared the U.S. southern border is "secure" while administration officials estimate an average of 55,000 so-called "gotaways" each month — illegal immigrants who successfully make it into the country without being detained.