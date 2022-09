Residents of the affluent Martha's Vineyard island, a popular vacation destination for the rich and famous and home to former President Barack Obama's $12 million estate, have been capitalizing off of the 50 migrants who were flown in from Florida.When the border-crossers arrived unexpectedly, they spent the night on the floor of a local church.The organizer is an Ivy League alum from an affluent family and New York comms exec who donated 6x to Kamala Harris. Her wedding on Martha's Vineyard was featured by NYT and her family's $1.6 million+ home there sits near a private association beach.The illegal immigrants, who were transported to the New England island by Gov. Ron DeSantis in an effort to have the people who voted for open-border policies face the reality of their actions,Now that the migrants are off of the island, the GoFundMe page is still up and accepting donations, saying that the money collected will not be "directly helping this group of migrants and their situation.""The migrants left Martha's Vineyard for the Cape this morning," the update reads. "You are welcome to still give to support the MV Community Foundation and its ongoing work, but any donations as of 11 AM today will go to shoring up the organizations that provided assistance over the past few days and to building up a reserve to assist situations like this in the future, rather than directly helping this group of migrants and their situation."