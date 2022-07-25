libs of tiktok
Democrats brought a woman who appears to be a member of a witch coven that engages in furry play as a key witness in a Dobbs hearing on Tuesday. The Oversight & Investigations subcommittee held a hearing on the impacts of the reversal of Roe v. Wade and "taking away the Constitutional right to an abortion." The subcommittee heard testimony from various individuals on why abortion is "absolutely necessary."

Democrats were allowed four witnesses and one of their totally sane choices was Paulina Guerrero.

When Paulina isn't working as a National Program Manager at an abortion clinic, she spends her free time making YouTube videos conducting witch spells and engaging in furry play.


Comment: The videos have been scrubbed.


If that sounds too insane to be true, look at some of the content from the Democrat's all-star witness yourself. Watch at your own risk...


Here are some screenshots from her Instagram:
Maybe the Democrats wanted their expert witness to cast a spell to bring back the federal right to abortion. Her actual testimony to the Congressional subcommittee was far less entertaining than her YouTube channel, however.

Paulina was careful not to mention the word "women" a single time in her five minute testimony (starting at 49:20) and instead opted for woke terms like "pregnant Latinx people."


This is who the Democrats bring to represent them on their top issue of abortion: a woke witch who seems to dress people as furries in her free time. But this isn't the first time the Democrats have put bizarre weirdos on a political pedestal.

Let's not forget Biden's Department of Energy hire, Sam Briton, who enjoys publicly posting about his kinks and having men dress as dogs.

The party of diversity is diverse indeed. Where else can you find furry witches scolding you about the rights of birthing persons?