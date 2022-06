© Getty Images



The Biden administration is requiring schools to comply with its LGBT policies or lose billions in federal funding for school lunches.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service announced in May it will prevent low-income students from participating in its National School Lunch Program if their public school does not adopt the administration's interpretation of Title IX, which holds that the federal civil rights law's provision against discrimination based on sex includes designations of sexual orientation and gender identity. The move was originally reported by The Center Square."All people should be treated with dignity and respect, but it's wrong for the federal government to take away free meals from economically disadvantaged students if their schools do not embrace radical gender ideology," Greg Baylor, a senior counsel at the Alliance Defending Freedom, told the Washington Free Beacon."Any discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in FNS programs will be handled as sex discrimination," a USDA spokeswoman told the Free Beacon.Jonathan Butcher, a fellow in education at the Heritage Foundation, said the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX would also prohibit schools from informing parents of their child's decision to assume a different gender."It is a parent's right to know what their children are doing or what sort of health services or even counseling services are being provided to their children in a school setting," Butcher said.Parents Defending Education director of outreach Erika Sanzi called the Title IX decision "preposterous.""The notion that schools will not receive funding for student meals if they refuse to let biological males use the girls' bathroom and compete against girls in athletics is so preposterous, it sounds like parody," Sanzi said.