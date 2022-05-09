© AFP



Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched his campaign for a new presidential term on Saturday, vowing to rebuild Brazil after what he called the "irresponsible and criminal" administration of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.The campaign launch sealed a remarkable political comeback for Lula (2003-2010), four years after the 76-year-old leftist icon was jailed on controversial corruption charges. The charismatic but tarnished steelworker-turned-politician told a rally in Sao Paulo, standing before a giant Brazilian flag:Speaking in his trademark gravelly voice, he said Bolsonaro - whom he did not mention by name - had made Brazil a "pariah" with polarising policies, attacks on democratic institutions and surging destruction of the Amazon rainforest.Calling on "all democrats" to join him, Lula told a cheering crowd of thousands:It was hardly a secret Lula, who has enjoyed a long - though shrinking - lead in the polls, would jump into the campaign, which does not officially start until August. He has been in unofficial campaign mode since March last year, when the Supreme Court annulled the corruption convictions that sidelined him from politics. The ruling instantly set up this year's elections as a polarising clash between arch-enemies Lula and Bolsonaro.But the one-time shoeshine boy's towering legacy came crashing down with the explosion of Operation Car Wash, a sweeping investigation that uncovered a massive corruption scheme centred on state-run oil company Petrobras.Lula, who calls the case a conspiracy, was convicted on bribe-taking charges and jailed from April 2018 to November 2019 - missing the 2018 presidential race, which Bolsonaro won.In a Brazil deeply divided over Bolsonaro's combative style, social media polemics, weak performance on the economy and chaotic handling of Covid-19, Lula returned to the ring with the immediate status of front-runner.He has also looked out of sync with world leaders he aspires to rub elbows with again - saying, for example, thatLula has reportedly shaken up his campaign team recently, removing long-time ally Franklin Martins as communications chief.Sylvio Costa, founder of news site Congresso em Foco, told Agence France-Presse:The Workers' Party founder said he would now do just that, criss-crossing the country to meet with "the people." Wearing a sharp navy suit, his shirt open at the collar, Lula stuck strictly to the script at his rally, rather than speaking off the cuff as he typically does. But he was short on tangible planks for his platform."Instead of promises, I present the immense legacy of our administration," he said.Alckmin, a former Sao Paulo Governor who was home with a mild case of Covid-19, told the rally by video link:Cheering the veteran leftist on, 63-year-old retiree Odilon da Silva Freire agreed: