elites have mobilized the educational system

against

Western civilization

Peter Berkowitz is the Tad and Dianne Taube senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. From 2019 to 2021, he served as director of policy planning at the U.S. State Department. His writings are posted at PeterBerkowitz.com and he can be followed on Twitter @BerkowitzPeter.

Exasperated parents have been known to admonish their self-centered, insolent, or sulking teen-agers with the words "You are your own worst enemy." It is highly unusual, however, for privileged adults to avidly turn on the civilization that has formed them, awarded them high status, and showered them with sundry and unprecedented material comforts. YetAmerican K-12 schools routinelyTeachers instruct students - not as one opinion among others but as the unchallengeable truth - that America is racist to the core. The curriculum reinforces the dogma that the injustices perpetrated by white men against black people, other persons of color, and women are the primary lens through which American history and current events must be viewed.The racialization of almost everything informs the progressive elite's multi-count indictment against the United States. They allege that the pillars of Western civilization - biblical faith, classical philosophy, Enlightenment thinking - are rife with racism and the rage to subjugate other peoples and nations.The elite indictment of the West depicts the natural sciences as distinctively Western and not the common property of humanity and holds them complicit in the West's allegedly insatiable appetite to control others. Educators assert that even such simple arithmetic as 2+2=4 reflects and reinforces racist attitudes while diminishing the non-linear forms of thinking in which, they claim, non-white people specialize. Critics. Influential voices on the left denounce the borrowing from other peoples' and nations' beliefs and practices as "cultural appropriation." And schools, large corporations, and the federal governmentby promoting gender change and by promulgating rules allowing athletes with male chromosomes and male biology to compete in women's sports.In "The War on the West," Douglas Murray amply documents the prevalence of these accusations. He also rallies readers to the defense of Western civilization.A bestselling author, associate editor of The Spectator, and wide-ranging public intellectual, Murray writes with wonderful lucidity about the many fronts on which the West is waging war against itself. And he writes with a sense of urgency. While Western elites indulge in an "orgy of self-abuse," the Chinese Communist Party patiently pursues in the Indo-Pacific, and around the globe, a transformation of world order that rejects the norms of liberal democracy in favor of authoritarian government and the obligation of the individual to submit to the state's dictates.Murray eschews the sarcasm, mockery, and outrage that have become the stock-in-trade of polemicists on both sides of battle lines in the West. Instead, he reasonably restates the charge - put forward in various versions by "antiracist" icon Ibram X. Kendi, legal and critical race theory scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, postcolonial studies pioneer Edward Said, and their followers throughout the progressive establishment - that Western civilization is distinguished by the shameful injustices that it systematically inflicts on minorities and women. Murray counters with telling examples from politics and public policy; historical knowledge encompassing Western and non-Western civilizations; command of logic, data, and common sense;. Time and again he exposes the one-sidedness and incoherence of those who see Western civilization as noteworthy only for the perpetration of crimes and the infliction of misery.Murray also brings to light a chief source of elite hatred of the West: the passions of resentment and revenge. Drawing on Nietzsche's piercing 19-century analysis in "On the Genealogy of Morals" of ressentiment, Murray contends that the will to deconstruct and vilify Western civilization springs from envy of the happy and powerful. The devious strategy for seizing control and exacting vengeance consists of a "revaluation of values." The resentful exact their revenge by rebranding as evil that which has been generally accepted as good; promulgating, in the name of pity for those who suffer, punishing new moral standards designed to humble those who have prospered; and through this revaluation of values, arrogating authority to themselves.Much in the manner that Nietzsche described, progressive elites - who already enjoy considerable power and prestige but apparently not nearly as much as they think they deserve - have enervated their rivals and empowered themselves by reconceiving reason as irrationality, virtue as vice, justice as injustice, rule of law as despotism, and despotism as freedom. In the same spirit,Murray concludes with a rousing tribute to the West. WhileThe West gave the world much of medical science, technology, and treatment. It founded the world's oldest universities. It excelled in studying other peoples and places including lost and dead civilizations. It developed free-market capitalism, which has done more than any other economic system to lift people worldwide out of poverty. It elaborated and instituted the principles of individual freedom and human equality, inalienable rights, and limited government. It produced works of art of surpassing beauty that are admired - and provide consolation, hope, and inspiration - around the world. Migrants fleeing oppression or seeking better economic opportunities for themselves and for their children flow in one direction - to the West, and above all to the United States. And whereas it is inconceivable that, say, a white Westerner could move to China and rise to the top of the Chinese Communist Party, "It is America that has twice elected a black president - the son of a father from Kenya," writes Murray. "And it is America whose current vice president is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica."Although mostly a matter of demonstrable fact, a defense of the West in terms of the benefits it confers on its own citizens and of its contributions to humanity, Murray ruefully observes, "remains the very edge of permissible sayability." Their narrowing of the bounds of respectable opinion is itself a striking measure of the damage done by Western elites.Since admonitions are unlikely to temper the broadsides against the West leveled by the many self-absorbed, insolent, and sulking members of its elites, a counter-offensive must be undertaken for our fellow citizens' hearts and minds. It should be grounded in the reform of our educational system so that our schools and universities teach rather than besmirch Western civilization.