



Businessmen, they drink my wine, Plowmen dig my earth. None of them along the line know what any of it is worth" "There must be some way out of here", said the joker to the thief. "There's too much confusion I can't get no relief.Businessmen, they drink my wine, Plowmen dig my earth. None of them along the line know what any of it is worth"

That is the deep ties between children of key Democratic party leaders and Ukrainian petroleum industry interests.

And the USA-sponsored bioweapon research facilities located throughout Ukraine, including along the Russian border.

And the legitimate Russian concerns about NATO efforts to geopolitically encircle Russia.

And the issue of whether Zelenskyy is really just a western puppet, rather than being the populist leader that has been pitched to us.

And the surreptitious hand of World Economic Foundation meddling in all of this.

So now we have the emerging rich documentation of US sponsored bio labs scattered across what had increasingly become the US client state called Ukraine.

Here's the point. Once upon a time, the US engaged in thermonuclear war brinksmanship with the USSR because of Russian missiles being placed on Cuban soil. The weapons of war have evolved. Bioweapons technologies have matured. What would the USA do if Russia was transforming Mexico into a client state and had placed biowarfare research laboratories along our southern border. Would we invade? I strongly suspect so.

