Comment: And remember that 'hospitalizations and deaths' don't mean anything unless they parsed for the cause being with Covid or from Covid. This manipulation is still with us.
Let's take a look at a few example countries and how the same narrative change has been happening over and over again. I will look at the countries in order of most vaccinated.
Gibraltar
Denmark
Hospital admissions and deaths would suggest otherwise.
Iceland
Again, hospitalisations don't reflect this.
Italy
Portugal
Belgium
The list goes on and on. France are lifting most of its Covid restrictions, although vaccine passes will come into effect on Monday. People will no longer be allowed to show a negative test to enter restaurants, bars, theatres or travel on trains.
In the UK, most Covid restrictions have been removed, including mandatory COVID-19 certification, but venues can choose to use the vaccine pass voluntarily. Our health secretary, Sajid Javid, says the plan to live with Covid will focus on vaccines, treatment drugs and testing. He said a plan on how we will "learn to live with Covid as a country" will be published by spring.
It seems the new narrative is "living with the virus". What this means in reality is that mass vaccination has caused massive spikes in cases. This is due to the negative efficacy towards infections. Moreover, whilst hospitalisations and deaths are relatively low, they will take advantage of the situation and claim victory due to the vaccines. The real reason will be that Omicron is more mild and that the majority of susceptible individuals will have already been hospitalised or died from a previous variant.
This hollow, Pyrrhic vaccine victory will be used to further the use of vaccine passports. Negative tests will be removed and places and services that require Covid passes will only be accessible to the vaccinated. Exemptions will be extremely difficult to acquire and any attempts to bypass the system will result in hefty fines or jail time. In the UK, we already have £10,000 fines for attempting to forge a Covid pass.
It is clear that the only way to keep your vaccine passport is by having a booster. Moreover, following Belgium's example, an updated booster will be required within 150 days (5 months).
I remain naively and optimistically positive that this won't happen in a free country such as the UK but all the signs are that this is already in motion. I have little hope for the EU and even less for Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The US has strong resistance but ultimately they will fall in line as well. I can't see any international travel happening without the passes this year.
Comment: Naive is right. There's absolutely no reason to believe the UK won't fall in lockstep with the rest of the world.
So the narrative change is happening in lockstep because it must be done so. For the majority to accept vaccine passports, it must be easy and with little difference between countries. By spring, due to seasonality, cases will be subsiding and this will be used to further the use of vaccine passports. Vaccines have saved us, they reduced hospitalisations and deaths and now they are reducing cases.
Whilst we have been rejoicing that restrictions are loosening, the vaccine passport plan has been progressing behind our backs. Classic diversionary tactics. Once the majority are boosted, rules are homogenised and cases dropping, they will double down on the vaccine passports. Why will the majority go along with this? Because they are too busy with everyday life to care, so long as it doesn't affect them. You can already see this with masks. Worn in empty locations because they are told to. Not worn in crowded locations because they are told to. Put on in a restaurant to walk to a table, but not whilst seated, because they are told to. And when you ask them why, they just shrug and say, "those are the rules".
I hope I am wrong, but after looking at what each country is doing and preparing to do, all along similar time frames and whilst case rates are high, it seems the writing is on the wall.
Comment: See also: