A Swedish company, Epicenter, has brought forward new tech where they created a subdermal implant to show COVID-19 vaccination certificates. This makes it possible for people to keep their vaccination certificates, right under their skin in a microchip.
This implant contains a Near Field Communications (NFC) implant, whose data can be retrieved with an NFC-compatible smartphone or any such reader.
The people can not only store their COVID passports on these chips but also important IDs, bus passes, or even their gym memberships. All data just inserted into their bodies.
Hannes Sjoblad, who is Epicenter's Chief Disruption Officer commented, "Implants are very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and right now it is very convenient to have COVID passport always accessible on your implant."
Hannes added, "In case your phone runs out of battery, it's always accessible to you. So of course, that's how we use this technology today, next year we are going to use it for something else."
Comment: So we all need to get microchipped in case our phone runs out of battery. Modern problems require modern solutions.
Sweden, just like other nations, is taking careful steps to halt the threat of a new wave of coronavirus, especially the Omicron variant.
The Swedish government announced that COVID passports will be required at all events, having more than 100 people.
As per Moa Petersen's research, approximately 6000 people in the country have had a chip inserted into their hands.
These people might not have got their COVID passports downloaded into it, but have got something or the other loaded inside the chip.
The chip is either implanted in the arm or between the thumb and forefinger. According to Sjoblad, this process is fully reversible.
These implants are not available for sale, currently, but Epicenter hosts "implant events" for the people who are interested in this technology.
Steven Northam believes that such a thing can also be replicated in the United Kingdom. Steven is the director of BioTeq, which is the leading human tech implant specialist in the UK. He believes that microchipped human beings might become a common occurrence in the next 10 to 15 years.
Epicenter, the father of this technology, is an innovative hub that aggregates new technologies which include microchip implants. Epicenter had made headlines earlier in this year when hundreds of members and employees got their keys implanted into their arms.
It does not have to be that way. We can and “will” change that story. It is already done. (The changing ofthat story.)
Be the Pure unadulterated unconditional Love you are.