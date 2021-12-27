What one year ago would be considered a crazy conspiracy theory is now becoming a reality.This implant contains a Near Field Communications (NFC) implant, whose data can be retrieved with an NFC-compatible smartphone or any such reader.Hannes Sjoblad, who is Epicenter's Chief Disruption Officer commented, "Implants are very versatile technology that can be used for many different things, and right now it is very convenient to have COVID passport always accessible on your implant."Sweden, just like other nations, is taking careful steps to halt the threat of a new wave of coronavirus, especially the Omicron variant.The Swedish government announced that COVID passports will be required at all events, having more than 100 people.These people might not have got their COVID passports downloaded into it, but have got something or the other loaded inside the chip.Steven Northam believes that such a thing can also be replicated in the United Kingdom. Steven is the director of BioTeq, which is the leading human tech implant specialist in the UK.Epicenter, the father of this technology, is an innovative hub that aggregates new technologies which include microchip implants. Epicenter had made headlines earlier in this year when hundreds of members and employees got their keys implanted into their arms.