Whoopi Goldberg went on a rant against Bill Maher on "The View," lambasting him for criticizing vaccine and mask mandates. Co-host Sara Haines went on to say that she may never feel comfortable again unless she's wearing a mask.Goldberg calls mainstream talk show host Maher "out on the fringe" at the start of her rant:A clip of Maher's show then rolls, showing him making a joke about people "scanning your head" as if you were a "bunch of bananas," and then saying that the"And you don't have to do it, but stay away from everybody," Goldberg further rants, adding: "Because if you're the one who's not paying attention , and you're coughing and sneezing, then stay out of the public, man."Goldberg goes on to say that there are people who can't get vaccinated, like the sick, or children under five-years-old, although children in this age group haven't been much affected by COVID-19 . This is when Haines jumps in, saying:"To the post-mask part, because I think there's a prudence we've learned with the masks, the hand sanitizing that, kind of like 9/11 with flying, is always gonna be here now. There's a new normal," Hained adds in the segment."I think some of the things we've learned in this pandemic are gonna stay the same.I may never go indoors to big crowds and feel comfortable without a mask, and it's up to me to do that."