Forty-eight percent of Democratic voters said the government should be able to fine or imprison those who publicly question the COVID-19 vaccine's efficacy, while only 27% of all voters supported the proposal, according to the poll results.
Fines against those who refuse to take the vaccine were viewed favorably by 55% of Democratic voters and just 19% of Republicans, and 59% of Democrats favored a policy requiring unvaccinated people to stay inside their homes at all times, except for emergencies, the poll found. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans opposed a house arrest policy for unvaccinated people.
Forty-five percent of Democratic respondents favored the government forcing people into "designated facilities" until they get the vaccine — a measure opposed by 71% of all voters.
A government program using digital devices to track the movements of unvaccinated people and ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing was opposed by two-thirds of likely voters, but 47% of Democratic respondents supported the idea of such a program.
Twenty-nine percent of Democratic voters said the government should take people's children from them if they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a measure viewed favorably by 7% of Republicans and 11% of unaffiliated voters.
Laurel Duggan is a social issues and culture reporter for The Daily Caller News Foundation.
Comment: The ghouls are starting to see the beginnings of such a policy, and not just in the U.S.