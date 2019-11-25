world health organization logo
The WHO has labeled it 'implied consent'

The World Health Organization, which is the medical epicenter of the depopulation lobby, now considers your child's presence in school informed consent to vaccinate that child. Depopulation by vaccination us now fully outside the law and will sterilize, sicken and dumb down every child on earth but the children of the depop lobby members who don't vaccinate their children.
vaccination implied consent
© WHO
Read the full story in WHO's official document (PDF)

Via Kevin Galalae at Facebook