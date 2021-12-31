joe rogan
Comedian says he will likely cancel upcoming shows due to vaccine mandates.

Podcast king Joe Rogan doubled down on his assertion that he will not get vaccinated this week, stating that it makes "no sense" for him because he has natural immunity from COVID.

While announcing that he will likely have to cancel dates for comedy shows in Canada in the Spring due to vaccine mandates, Rogan said he doesn't "think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated, I'm not going to get vaccinated, I have antibodies, it doesn't make any sense."

Rogan also bemoaned the continuing restrictions on events.

"I don't think I can go," he continued, adding "Even if I do go, I don't trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit with what Toronto did and cut capacity."