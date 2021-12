© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



Health ministers from the world's seven richest democracies agreed Thursday that the Omicron coronavirus variant that is surging across Europe and other parts of the world is the "biggest threat to global public health."Working together and sharing information will be "crucial" in responding to the rapidly growing Omicron wave, G7 health ministers agreed in the final meeting of the U.K.'s G7 presidency.The U.K. recorded more than 88,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, with Omicron cases driving the surge. The country has now registered more than 49,000 cases of Omicron total, while in Denmark, a country with a population of around 6 million and another Omicron hotspot, more than 9,000 Omicron cases have now been recorded They also noted the importance of social and public health measures to try to curb the spread of infection.The U.K. now hands the G7 presidency to Germany, where new Health Minister Karl Lauterbach will host the next health ministers' meeting.