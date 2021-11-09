Robin Aitken says there is an "acceptable and polite" view of world events which is dominated by media liberals. The former BBC employee warns that we must all be wary of the "hidden persuaders" that operate in all forms of news."You've got a media culture in Britain, but this extends into other Western countries as well, where there is an acceptable and polite view of world events which is dominated by media liberals," Aikten stated.The journalist-turned-author contended that this was very clear when it came to former US President Donald Trump, noting that there was "unanimity" in Britain's mainstream media that Trump was a "bad thing and a bad man."Aikten, who left the British public broadcaster in 2007, warned that we should all be "sceptical of the hidden persuaders" that operate in the media. He noted that the uninitiated, or those unfamiliar with the way media works, should be aware that news bias is about the "selection of stories which you carry" rather than their content specifically."It's because journalists have made a selection of stories for presentation to their audience," he contended.Speaking more specifically about the BBC, Aikten contended thatHe said it was particularly concerning that an organization such as the Stonewall lobby group, which he argued takes a very different view on transgender rights to the rest of the population, should not be embedded within the public broadcaster.The Stonewall group plays an important role in the corporate culture of the BBC as well as other public and state institutions through its diversity schemes, which other organisations adopt.A recent investigation highlighting the extent of Stonewall's influence on the broadcaster prompted employees within the organisation to speak out and express their concerns.