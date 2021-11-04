This was planned.

"By 2020, substantially increase the number of cities and human settlements adopting and implementing integrated policies and plans towards.. adaptation to climate change, resilience to disasters, and develop and implement, in line with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, holistic disaster risk management at all levels."

"The recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, which needs to be prepared ahead of a disaster, is a critical opportunity to Build Back Better; recognition of stakeholders and their roles; mobilization of risk-sensitive investment to avoid the creation of new risk; .. strengthening of international cooperation and global partnership.. it is necessary to continue strengthening good governance in disaster risk reduction strategies at the national, regional and global levels.. and to use post-disaster recovery and reconstruction to 'Build Back Better', supported by strengthened modalities of international cooperation.. Clear vision, plans, competence, guidance and coordination within and across sectors, as well as participation of relevant stakeholders, are needed.. and fosters collaboration and partnership across mechanisms and institutions for the implementation of instruments relevant to disaster risk reduction and sustainable development."

"International law identifies four global commons, namely the High Seas, the Atmosphere, the Antarctica and the Outer Space.. Resources of interest or value to the welfare of the community of nations - such as tropical rain forests and biodiversity - have lately been included among the traditional set of global commons.. while some define the global commons even more broadly, including science, education, information and peace.. Stewardship of the global commons cannot be carried out without global governance."

"In order to protect our global commons.. humanity must develop new ways of doing business to deliver transformational change in food, energy, urban, and production and consumption systems. It will take coalitions that bring together governments, businesses, finance, and citizens to realize this goal."

"To put it simply, the state of the planet is broken.. human activities are at the root of our descent towards chaos.. the recovery from the pandemic is an opportunity.. It is time to flick the 'green switch'. We have a chance to not simply reset the world economy but to transform it.. We must turn this momentum into a movement.. Everything is interlinked - the global commons and global well-being.. This means: More and bigger effectively managed conservation areas.. Biodiversity-positive agriculture and fisheries.. More and more people are understanding the need for their own daily choices to reduce their carbon footprint and respect planetary boundaries.. From protests in the streets to advocacy on-line.. From classroom education to community engagement.. From voting booths to places of work.. We cannot go back to the old normal.. We have a blueprint: the 2030 Agenda, the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change.. Now is the time to transform humankind's relationship with the natural world - and with each other."

The planet must be saved from us, we are a pestilence that must be controlled

"COVID-19 highlighted and accelerated the centrality of digital technology in our lives. Yet the digital ecosystem is one of the most unequal and dysfunctional aspects of our collective lives. How can we build a digital ecosystem that ensures broadly shared participation and prosperity? We argue that shifting our view to see technology infrastructure as a digital commons could point the way forward for an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem with shared social benefit."

"In this post-pandemic time of broad economic and social re-envisioning and re-alignment, an emphasis on the digital commons can point the way forward for collective recovery, solidarity and progress.. Governments will have to push forward on real regulation of privately controlled systems.. as well as providing funding to allow a sustainable ecosystem of innovation that is not beholden to venture capitalists or large companies."

"One of the least deadly pandemics the world has experienced over the last 2000 years....the consequences of COVID-19 in terms of health and mortality will be mild...It does not constitute an existential threat, or a shock that will leave its imprint on the world's population for decades."

"Stakeholder capitalism, a model I first proposed a half-century ago, positions private corporations as trustees of society, and is clearly the best response to today's social and environmental challenges."

"The person appointed, or required by law, to execute a trust; one in whom an estate, interest, or power is vested, under an express or implied agreement to administer or exercise it for the benefit or to the use of another."

"Everything you considered a product, has now become a service.. When AI and robots took over so much of our work, we suddenly had time to eat well, sleep well and spend time with other people.. Once in a while I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. Nowhere I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.. We had all these terrible things happening: lifestyle diseases, climate change, the refugee crisis, environmental degradation, completely congested cities, water pollution, air pollution, social unrest and unemployment. We lost way too many people before we realized that we could do things differently."

The consequent disasters we are likely to face will be the result of policy promoted by GPPP representatives, like the World Health Organisation, not a respiratory disease.

