No one in Afghanistan was involved in 9/11.

Pepe has two requests as follows:9/11: A U.S. DEEP STATE INSIDER SPEAKS Old school. Top clearance. Extremely discreet. Attended secret Deep State meetings on 9-11. Tired of all the lies. The following is what's fit to print without being redacted.Part 1 THE PHONE CALL. Up next."An emergency phone conference was held in the early afternoon of 9/11 based on the fact that WTCPart 2 On WTC7: "No plane hit Building Number Seven."The CIA set up failed asset bin Laden to blame as misdirection, then pulled the plug on Building Number Seven." "The CIA doctored boarding tapes to show Arabs entering the planes."Part 3 On Mullah Omar: "Our CIA Arabists knew that if we blamed Osama, who was innocent of 9-11, Mullah Omar would not give him up in violation of the laws of Islamic hospitality.Part 4 On heroin: "The Afghanistan heroin war was justified by 9-11.No member of Islam was involved. We invaded Afghanistan for only one purpose, which wasPart 5 On CIA and heroin:That was common practice when the CIA ran the heroin operation in the Golden Triangle."Part 6 On MOTIVE: "It was never in the U.S. strategic interest to lay a curse on Islam in the West." "9-11 was a kind of Gulf of Tonkin false flag operationPart 7 Afghanistan-Iraq: "The Taliban loved us as they did not know that we lured Russia into Afghanistan. It was idiotic to think that they wanted to hurt their ally on 9-11." "With Iraq invaded over a new falsity, the neocons created a war of hatred against Islam."Part 8 Who's in charge:I use that term even though we did not as it is commonly used."