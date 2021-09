© FOX 35



The owner of a Florida diner is telling President Biden supporters they're personae non grata in the wake of the suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members in Afghanistan.A sign posted in the window of the DeBary Diner flatly tells would-be customers to turn around if they back Biden and his administration following Thursday's attack by ISIS-K at the Kabul airport, WOFL reported "If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere," the blunt notice reads."They have coffee every morning," Ugarte said of the local vets.Reaction from customers, however, has been mixed, Ugarte said.Regardless of the response it causes, Ugarte said the plain-spoken poster is there to stay for now.But at least one Florida man told the station he was put off by the sign and wouldn't be sitting at a table anytime soon."I wouldn't go there," DeBary resident Louis Vasquez told WOFL. "I don't appreciate it."Multiple calls to the diner by The Post went unanswered Tuesday afternoon as its line was busy. A message seeking comment from the White House was not immediately returned.