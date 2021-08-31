Conservatives light up Twitter after scene a Dover Air Force Base.Already under fire for a messy Afghan exit plan, President Joe Biden on Sunday endured fresh criticism for apparently checking his watch while greeting the bodies of fallen soldiers at Dover Air Force Base."Let's see, it's past my bedtime. What am I doing here? #Afghanistan," conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza wrote on Gettr.Longtime Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs tweeted this: "Our leaders are mindless and weak, tempting our enemies, this is among the saddest periods in US history: Joe Biden Checks Watch During The Dignified Transfer Of 13 American Heroes Killed By His Incompetence."