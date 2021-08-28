© Olivier Douliery/AP



"Secretary Blinken's complete and utter failure of managing this avoidable catastrophe makes him unfit for leadership, and I hope my colleagues will join me in pushing for his removal."

"Secretary Blinken is focused on one thing and one thing only: the evacuation of American citizens and our allies and partners."

"There are hundreds of questions that need answers about this disastrous outcome from previous leaders, President Biden, and his entire administration. One lost life is one too many. Secretary Blinken played a vital role in this foreign policy failure and his dereliction of duty deserves nothing less than impeachment."

Several lawmakers, including Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Josh Hawley of Missouri, called on Mr. Biden and key members of his administration to resign on Thursday in the wake of the attacks.

"the evacuation process has been egregiously mishandled. In order to move forward, our country will need to receive answers and accountability regarding the cascading failures that led us to this catastrophic moment, and I look forward to using my platform on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to secure answers from the Biden Administration about what went wrong."

House Republicans on Friday introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken forleading up to the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.They saidin Thursday's terrorist attack in Kabul andState Department spokesman Ned Price brushed the calls for Mr. Blinken's impeachment aside Friday, saying there were more pressing matters at hand:At this time, the impeachment articles have virtually no chance of advancing in the Democratic-run House.Several House Republicans introduced resolutions earlier this week condemning the administration for the bungled withdrawal. Messrs. Norman and Harris' resolution is the first to call for an administration official to be impeached. Lawmakers said:The administration has scrambled to get as many U.S. citizens and Afghan refugees as possible out of Afghanistan ahead of Mr. Biden'sDespite the evacuation of more than 100,000 people since the full-scale evacuation began Aug. 14,"Blinken knew terrorists were coming," Mrs. Blackburn said. "He should resign."though stopped short of calling for resignations.said thatsaid the situation in Afghanistan hadand urged the administration to gain control of the airport and complete the evacuation.In an address Thursday, Mr. Biden told reporters he bore responsibility for "fundamentally, all that has happened of late," yet reiterated that he had little choice but to withdraw from Afghanistan following the deal his predecessor, Donald Trump, reached with the Taliban.