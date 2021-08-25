© Sputnik



Moscow and Beijing will work together to secure the region around Afghanistan, after Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese premier Xi Jinping reiterated their commitment to Central Asia in a telephone call on Wednesday.In a statement published by the Kremlin shortly after the two leaders spoke, officials disclosed that "the problem of Afghanistan was discussed in detail."According to the document,The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the so-called 'alliance of the East,' of which both Russia and China, as well as India and Pakistan, are members, was picked as the optimum format for co-ordinating security efforts.The conversation came one day afterhe said.Also on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hit out at EU officials who he claims are more concerned about Moscow and Beijing coming out as winners from the chaos in Afghanistan than about the consequences of the situation for ordinary Afghans. He pointed to, including hosting a delegation for peace talks in Moscow, despite the group being designated as a terrorist organization and banned in the country. The country's embassy in Kabul has continued to operate despite countries like the US and UK shuttering their diplomatic missions and relocating staff to the fortified airport.Earlier this month, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said thatin its plans to rebuild the country, and called on Beijing to support economic development "as soon as possible."