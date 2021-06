© Paul Kane/Getty Images

Large BCG trials for Covid are underway

Anthony KingI am a freelance science journalist based in Dublin, Ireland. I cover a variety of topics in chemical and biological sciences, as well as science policy, health and innovation.

There are indications that BCG revaccination might protect against Covid-19. The latest results come fromBCG - Bacillus Calmette-Guérin - celebrates its 100th anniversary this summer and. Developed by French bacteriologists Albert Calmette and Camille Guérin from a bovine relative of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, it was first given to an infant in a Parisian hospital in July 1921.Last year, it was hypothesised that BCG vaccination may protect against Covid-19 The Greek preprint - yet to be peer reviewed - reported that'It is interesting data, but a small study with high loss to follow-up,' says Frederik Schaltz-Buchholzer , an epidemiologist at the University of Southern Denmark, who is involved in the Danish BCG trials. 'We shouldn't be opening champagne bottles just yet. We have a lot of trials still going on.'Immunologist Mihai Netea , who was involved in the Greek and Dutch study, sayssays Netea, who led studies showing how BCG re-programs immune cells.Most of the BCG trials worldwide for Covid-19 are in healthcare workers, with more than 2500 volunteers in Brazil. These are part of the Brace trial , which. This study is led by Nigel Curtis , a vaccine scientist at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and University of Melbourne, Australia,. The main question posed is whether the off-target effects of BCG boosts innate immunity and thereby lessens the severity of Covid-19, says Curtis. A trial of over 1200 healthcare workers is also underway in Denmark, and a trial with older volunteers that is still recruiting there., where trial participants became eligible for Sars-CoV-2 vaccines. Epidemiologists at the University Medical Centre Utrecht, the Netherlands, have now invited BCG trials to take part in a meta-analysis. The aim is to increase the statistical power by combining the data from all ongoing trials now, rather than waiting until the trials are finished, explains immunologist Henri van Werkhoven at Utrecht.BCG is not the only existing live vaccine under evaluation. The Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis is coordinating an international trial to investigate'BCG revaccination in countries with high pressure load may be useful in countries where classical vaccines are not available. Of course, larger studies from developing countries would be needed to definitively prove that,' comments Netea. Production of BCG would also need to be ramped up.These results will be important for future pandemics 'in order to get even a partial protection from the beginning, so you don't have to close economies and have so much suffering', Netea says. He adds that thankfully 'we have other vaccines that are much more effective [for Covid-19], so the efforts should be put in there'.