Guess what issue American voters care about the most and what action they demand from their elected officials in Washington?The results are from a survey released by the Center for American Progress, an advocacy group with deep ties to the Democratic Party.In fact, the entire premise of their Green New Deal, something Biden only supported in theory, was based on FDR's New Deal, only with a focus on industries that would help lower C02 levels.For automotive, a switch to battery-powered cars is reliant on a minerals supply chain where China plays a key role. Congress knows this and has been debating it since Biden took office. Most of the battery makers here are Asian. The switch to EVs means fewer car parts, which is a huge blow to the automotive parts industry.Climate change and economic inclusion have been the twin pillars of Biden's economic policies so far. He has also touted Buy American legislation and Made in America budget proposals. For CPA, protecting American jobs doesn't mean Uber jobs.As Congress debates legislation designed to take on the China threat to American manufacturing, it should be worth noting that free trade and sweeping trade deals are in second to last place. The message: Americans want good jobs and do not want to be forced to compete with all of Asia, and other markets, where wages are lower, and so are the environmental rules voters also say they care about.