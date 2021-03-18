© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call



"What is the highest percentage tax rate that any individual in the U.S. should pay for all taxes combined, including federal, state, local, property, payroll and wealth taxes?"

"Probably there are people in this room still mad at me at that budget because you think I raised your taxes too much. It might surprise you to know that I think I raised them too much, too."

About the Author:

David Winston is the president of The Winston Group and a longtime adviser to congressional Republicans. He previously served as the director of planning for Speaker Newt Gingrich. He advises Fortune 100 companies, foundations, and nonprofit organizations on strategic planning and public policy issues, and is an election analyst for CBS News.

Let's start with one hard truth.when he squeaked into the Oval Office last November. He didn't win because the country woke up on Election Day and decided to take a hard-left turn, giving Democrats a green light for a historic spending spree and huge tax increases to pay for it.The country, which already self-defined as center-right, moved further away from the progressive left, not toward it.Biden won not because of his policies but because just enough voters had had enough tweets for a lifetime. They were flat-out tired of constant rhetorical brawls and behavior they deemed unpresidential. Sothat when they last controlled the White House and Congress in 2009,In reality,was to focus his attention and that of Congress on health care andThe 2009 stimulus bill failed to get the country back to work. We were in the 15th consecutive month of 9 percent unemployment or higher when Biden touted the "Summer of Recovery" in June 2010. Meanwhile, thepiling new regulations on job creators — especially small businesses.Voters saw the economy as the priority, andSo here we are, 12 years later, and once again, the country is trying to recover fromBiden is touring the country, hyping the enactment of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law, hailed by liberals as the most progressive legislation to pass Congress since the FDR era.It bails out blue states from coast-to-coast, pays off the teachers' unions and funds other far-left wish-list policies,By reconciliation, with no Republican support.Despite winning Congress and the White House by razor-thin margins, Democrats have decided to double down on Obama's strategic mistake that cost his party the House in 2010.Their takeaway from Obama's first two yearsInstead, they appear to be laboring under the assumption thatSo let's go big and, if we have to, use reconciliation or a change in the Senate rules to get it done.Their next grand plan appears to be passage ofdespite an economy still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 lockdowns. I am always puzzled by the hostility of progressives toward the private sector without which there would be no funds for the policies they support.How big will those tax hikes be? While we don't know all the details, it looks like Biden will proposeto pay for a projected $3 trillion more in spending on progressive plans and programs. According to news reports, the Biden team is consideringif the industry doesn't accept price controls andAlso being considered is aIn what universe are these tax increases a good idea when thousands of small businesses are struggling or closed and millions are still unemployed?And, I suppose, Schumer's crusade to repeal the limit on state and local tax deductions, which wouldwith high taxes. Not exactly the kind of tax "fairness" Biden promised in the campaign.More to the point,. According to a recent Winning the Issues survey, by a 2-to-1 margin (51 percent to 24 percent),Additionally, Democrats contemplating huge tax increases might want to listen to what voters had to say when asked:Now may be the time for the Biden team to rememberA year later, Republicans won back the House for the first time in 40 years and control of the Senate, as well. At a fundraiser the following year, Clinton had this to say,Two years after that, he signed the 1997 tax cuts, and four years of 4 percent growth ensued (1997-2000), along with a balanced budget (1998-2001).and reject progressive calls to impose what would be a job- and growth-killing tax agenda.