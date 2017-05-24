© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich

A majority of US voters across the ideological spectrum believe the traditional news media reports a lot of fake news, according to a poll by Harvard University and Harris Polling on Wednesday."Sixty-five percent of voters believe there is a lot of fake news in the mainstream media," a news report explaining the poll revealed. "That number includes 80 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 53 percent of Democrats.""Every major institution from the presidency to the courts is now seen as operating in a partisan fashion in one direction or the other," Harris co-director Mark Penn stated in the report.The report concluded that the result is that both Trump's image and US public trust in the media are at all-time lows.