There are no coincidences in politics, and it certainly becomes difficult amidst the rapid pace of change in the past week to score those events as random chance.
Perhaps it is merely that human beings have evolved structures in the brain which favor viewing an array of phenomenon as causally related, or a pattern, where in fact it is not the case. Rather, perhaps these are just projections of the functions of mind onto the external world. In the philosophy of science, this is an ongoing debate on the epistemology and utility of, for example, theoretical physics with its reified mathematical modeling. Or perhaps it is simply more likely that, especially in human endeavors relating to power, that the present events touch on each other in causally related ways.
Indeed, it makes more sense to presume that in the field of human matters such as politics, which are all but uniformly intentional, there are no real coincidences.
For those reasons, we ought to take notice of the 120 retired generals and admirals of the US Armed Forces who signed a joint statement calling into question the election results of the 2020 presidential election, and also noted 'President' Joe Biden's deteriorated mental and physical condition.
In that statement, besides the expected criticisms of the teaching of critical race theory in the military and related cultural changes in society at large, they interestingly included a strong disapproval of the policy on lockdowns and business closures, writing:
"Moreover, population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and most alarming, censorship of written and verbal expression are all direct assaults on our fundamental Rights."For some time before this, a few states, notably Florida, had bucked Biden's calls on mandatory vaccination, public masking, distancing, shutdowns and lockdowns, and instead appeared to promote a policy in line with those of 45th President Trump.
While the CDC in February admitted that it had been using the PCR test in a way which resulted in a tendency towards false positives, the logical conclusion one would draw from that wasn't realized until May 15th when the policy was abruptly reversed. It is here that we see a very real change come into fruition - vaccinated people need no longer wear masks. But in the US there are some privacy and discrimination laws which discourage private enterprises operating in the public sphere from requiring customers to show proof either way. Because of this, there will be no way of really determining who was vaccinated - unless we later find out that vaccines came with some marking device.
Of course we use the term 'vaccine' loosely, following the NewSpeak volume 2021 changes which alter the definition of vaccine to include MRNA gene therapies.
Then, to wit, we have the election audit processes underway in Arizona, which appears to be showing evidence of fraud, with the Maricopa County authorities now claiming they do not have password access to the voting data. Strange here is that data suddenly disappeared after the legal process required those authorities to make the data available to auditors. If they do not have access to the data, then who does?
But there's more here too: New Hampshire, Michigan, Wisconsin, all are in varying stages of doing something of a recount or audit of the 2020 election result.
And it is most certainly of great interest, the coming together of these magical coincidences, the revelation that Dr. Fauci had been behind 'gain of function' research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Tuesday May 11th in hearings. Gain of function, to modify viruses, falls under internationally banned research on biological weapons. In that testimony, it appears Dr. Fauci perjured himself, or made a misleading qualification on the border of perjury when pressed by Senator Paul.
"Paul pressed Fauci on the theory that the novel coronavirus was created in the Wuhan lab, and then somehow escaped, either because of an accident or because it was deliberately released.", as reported by The Hill.
The former head of the CDC, Robert Redfield, explained that the research and knowledge on Sars-Cov-2 showed that it was created in a lab. For some reason, reasons we are well aware of, the corporate media (who have been behind this Great Reset agenda towards a new totalitarianism and the ouster of a democratically elected US President), ignored this inconvenient fact.
Scores of other virologists and epidemiologists have concurred with this assessment, or had arrived at it independently. This part is significant, because it shows that the entire Wuhan wet-market narrative was a lie, based on some amalgam of Hollywood references.
Indeed, all of these events happened because citizen activists across all walks of life 'held the line'.
But there's a few more problems to resolve as far as this goes: much of the information that has just hit the mainstream, was known about for the past 14+ months. Why now, with nearly half the population 'vaccinated', have the elected representatives (supported by citizen activism), decided to finally push the issue?
Certainly for many Americans, the developments over the past few days are more than welcome - it looks like a door has opened and not only is there a possibility that this nightmare will end soon all together, but that justice may be served on those like Bill Gates and Fauci who have been prominent figures behind this 'Big Lie'.
But these positive developments come now with 123 million Americans having received two doses: 'renegade' doctors, experts in related fields, have already come forward expressing strong concerns that the 'vaccine' may cause serious long term health problems, including death and heart failure. Mainstream sources have been forced to admit the same, but do so in a way that mitigates the perception.
Perhaps at the end of the day, the time of all of these developments are simply how long it takes to reverse-course on a narrative that the corporatist technocracy was pushing 24/7. Or maybe they have accomplished their goals, and the potentially horrific consequences upon the population have not yet been realized. Perhaps they are satisfied with the bail-outs, with the destruction of all those small businesses they could destroy, the vax company stock dividend pay-outs, and the upwards redistribution of wealth that went along with this (Amazon, et al). And maybe, just maybe, there is yet another pandemic that will 'accidentally' escape from a lab in the coming months or years. Maybe everything we have experienced so far is just a test for something much bigger in the works.
And what of the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand? Compared to the US, some parts of these countries have been all but glorified prison colonies. The mandates have been far more draconian, the consequences far more serious. Given the special relationship that the US has with the Anglosphere, what will happen next? Does science and medicine work differently in those countries?
What has happened in the US that has so radically changed the discourse here? Again, in politics there are no coincidences. It's very hard not to look squarely the letter from 120 retired generals and admirals. Their message counts for something, perhaps something big. These aren't men who live private lives or live in bubbles. For every one retired general or admiral with these expressed concerns, we would be errant not to surmise the existence of many more generals and admirals still in their positions, simply following the rules on expressing dissenting political speech. They have followers and supporters still within the military. But within the rubric of an inter-elite conflict, with sides lining up surrounding implementation of the Great Reset agenda, such dissent at high levels in the military - whom some Americans could call 'white hats' - is most disconcerting to the powers that be.
But here's a final thought on immunization. Just maybe through all of this, enough of the public has been immunized against the Big Lie politics of endless lockdowns and a tyranny justified by a pandemic. In closing, it's important to reflect on the warnings given to Americans several hundred years ago by Dr. Benjamin Rush, personal doctor to George Washington and a signer of the Declaration of Independence:
"Unless we put Medical Freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize into an undercover dictatorship. To restrict the art of healing to one class of men and deny equal privileges to others will constitute the Bastille of medical science. All such laws are un-American and despotic..."
And yet they didn’t ? Maybe that Masonic presence at the time had a bigger say than most want to believe.