© Left: Jenna Dittmar. Right: Bram Mulder



CT scanning used to uncover remnants of malignancy hidden inside medieval bones provides new insight into cancer prevalence in a pre-industrial world.The first study to use x-rays and CT scans to detect evidence of cancer among the skeletal remains of a pre-industrial populationThis puts cancer prevalence inand tobacco at around ten times higher than previously thought, according to researchers.Prior research into historic cancer rates using. It suggested that cancer was rare, affecting less than 1% of the population.A team led by the University of Cambridge have now coupled visual inspection with radiological imaging to analyseThe findings of the study are published today in the journal Cancer said lead author Dr Piers Mitchell, who conducted the research as part of the 'After the Plague' project."Modern research shows. We combined this data with evidence of bone metastasis from our study to estimate cancer rates for medieval Britain.""We think the total proportion of the medieval population that probably suffered with a cancer somewhere in their body was between nine and fourteen per cent," said Mitchell, from Cambridge University's Department of Archaeology."Using CT scans we were able to see cancer lesions hidden inside a bone that looked completely normal on the outside," said study co-author and After the Plague researcher Dr Jenna Dittmar.Dittmar said.However, the researchers point out thatthan the latest study suggests it was during medieval times.They say that a variety of factors likely contribute to contemporary rates of the disease, such as the effects of tobacco, which began to be imported into Britain in the 16th century with the colonising of the Americas.The researchers also point to the cancerous effects of pollutants that have become ubiquitous since the industrial revolution of the 18th century, as well as the possibility that DNA-damaging viruses are now more widespread with long-distance travel. Moreover, our longer lifespans give cancer much more time to develop.The skeletal remains investigated for the latest studythat cared for the sick and destitute (now part of St. John's College).Very few of the excavated remains were complete, so the team limited themselves to individuals with intact spinal column, pelvis and femora (thigh bones). Modern research shows these to be the bones most likely to contain secondary malignancies - or metastases - in people with cancer.The remains of 96 men, 46 women, and an individual of unknown sex, had their vertebrae, femurs and pelvis inspected and then imaged using x-rays and CT scans. The teamResearch shows that CT scans detect bone metastases around 75% of the time, and only a third to half of cancer deaths involve spread to the bone, so the team projected that 9-14% of medieval Britons developed cancer.However,"We need further studies using CT scanning of apparently normal skeletons in different regions and time periods to see how common cancer was in key civilizations of the past," added Mitchell.