Comment: Curiously, Tanzania is neighbor to Burundi, whose east African leader - also a lockdown skeptic - ALSO 'died suddenly from a heart attack' (which media reports 'attributed to Covid-19') last summer...
Tanzania's Vice President Samia Sulhu Hassan confirmed Wednesday that Magufuli, the fifth president of Tanzania, died around noon, following complications from a myocardial infarction, or heart attack.
"At around 12 p.m. [local time] we lost our courageous leader the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Hon. Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli who has died of a heart attack at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam," the vice president said, according to a Google translation.
Confirmation of the Magufuli's death comes a week after the country's prime minister urged Tanzanians to not listen to "fake news" reports regarding the status of the president's health.
At the time, outlets were reporting that Magufuli, an outspoken denier of the novel coronavirus' impact, was on a ventilator and being treated for COVID-19 at a Nairobi hospital.
Reports went on to allege the 61-year-old Tanzanian president was transferred to an Indian hospital while in a comatose state.
Magufuli received international attention in the past year for his unorthodox approach to the novel coronavirus and related mitigation measures. In addition to discouraging the use of face masks, the president also cited prayer as a method of prevention for the contagious disease.
The leader also received pushback from the US Embassy in Tanzania regarding the ethics and authenticity of the country's 2020 general election. According to the embassy, "irregularities and the overwhelming margins of victory raise serious doubts about the credibility of the results."
Magufuli was notably elected to another five-year presidential term in October 2020 after securing more than 84% of the popular vote. Many credited the historic victory to the fact that several candidates were disqualified, and those remaining were unable to campaign effectively due to government-instituted internet shutdowns.
"Those in power are telling Tanzanians, 'If you want change, look for it another way, not through the ballot box,'" said opposition candidate Tundu Lissu in October. Lissu, who survived a 2017 assassination attempt, argued that many eligible voters were turned away from the polls on election day.
Comment: Tanzanian President John Magufuli is in fact the SECOND African leader to 'die of Covid' (according to the media) in the last year:
Coronavirus and regime change: Burundi's Covid coup
Like Magufuli, Burundi's president Nkurunziza was warning his people that The Covid was being used as a Trojan Horse.
Magufuli publicly criticized the accuracy of PCR tests last year, and he was also recently warning the Tanzanian people against Covid-19 vaccines.
Are their deaths-by-sudden-heart-attacks coincidental, or were one (or both) of them deliberately targeted in some way for going against the 'official' Covid narrative?
