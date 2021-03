© AFP 2021 / Ericky Boniphace

Previously, Tanzanian President"I want to assure the Tanzanians that their president is fit and working hard as usual," Prime Minister Kassim Majaliw said last week amid reports of his death."At around 12 p.m. [local time] we lost our courageous leader the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Hon. Dr. John Pombe" the vice president said, according to a Google translation.Confirmation of the Magufuli's death comes a week after the country's prime minister urged Tanzanians to not listen to "fake news" reports regarding the status of the president's health.Reports went on to allege the 61-year-old Tanzanian president was transferred to an Indian hospital while in a comatose state.Magufuli received international attention in the past year for his unorthodox approach to the novel coronavirus and related mitigation measures. In addition to discouraging the use of face masks, the president also cited prayer as a method of prevention for the contagious disease.. According to the embassy , "irregularities and the overwhelming margins of victory raise serious doubts about the credibility of the results."Many credited the historic victory to the fact that several candidates were disqualified, and those remaining were unable to campaign effectively due to government-instituted internet shutdowns."Those in power are telling Tanzanians, 'If you want change, look for it another way, not through the ballot box,'" said opposition candidate Tundu Lissu in October. Lissu, who survived a 2017 assassination attempt, argued that many eligible voters were turned away from the polls on election day.