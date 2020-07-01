More than 350 elephants have died in northern Botswana in a mysterious mass die-off described by scientists as a "conservation disaster".A cluster of elephant deaths was first reported in the Okavango Delta in early May,, according to local sources who wish to remain anonymous.said Dr Niall McCann, the director of conservation at UK-based charity National Park Rescue.The Botswana government. The two main possibilities are poisoning or an unknown pathogen. Anthrax - initially considered the most likely cause - has been ruled out.McCann said: "When we've got a mass die-off of elephants near human habitation at a time when wildlife disease is very much at the forefront of everyone's minds, it seems extraordinary that the government has not sent the samples to a reputable lab."So it's very difficult to say what this toxin is," said McCann., local reports found., suggesting more will die in the coming weeks. The true number of deaths is likely to be even higher because carcasses can be difficult to spot, say conservationists.Cyanide poisoning - often used by poachers in Zimbabwe - remains a possibility, but. "There is no precedent for this being a natural phenomenon but without proper testing, it will never be known," said McCann. Covid-19 has been mentioned as a possible cause but is considered unlikely.There are about 15,000 elephants in the delta, 10% of the country's total. Eco-tourism contributes between 10-12% of Botswana's GDP, second only to diamonds. "You see elephants as assets of the country. They are the diamonds wandering around the Okavango delta," said McCann. "It's a conservation disaster - it speaks of a country that is failing to protect its most valuable resource."and conservationists have urged authorities to guard the carcasses so that poachers do not take them.There have been no reports of elephant deaths in neighbouring countries."There is real concern regarding the delay in getting the samples to an accredited laboratory for testing in order to identify the problem - and then take measures to mitigate it," said Mary Rice, executive director of the Environmental Investigation Agency in London."The lack of urgency is of real concern and does not reflect the actions of a responsible custodian. There have been repeated offers of help from private stakeholders to facilitate urgent testing which appear to have fallen on deaf ears ... and the increasing numbers are, frankly, shocking."Dr Cyril Taolo, acting director for Botswana's department of wildlife and national parks, told the Guardian: "We are aware of the elephants that are dying. Out of the 350 animals we have confirmed 280 of those animals. We are still in the process of confirming the rest."We have sent [samples] off for testing and we are expecting the results over the next couple of weeks or so," he said. "The Covid-19 restrictions have not helped in the transportation of samples in the region and around the world. We're now beginning to emerge from that and that is why we are now in a position to send the samples to other laboratories." Taolo declined to say which laboratories they had been sent to.