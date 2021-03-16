© Shai Halevi, Israel Antiquities Authority



'New' biblical scrolls

Oldest basket in the world

Bar Kochba stash and cache

In a stunningly rare discovery, dozens of 2,000-year-old biblical scroll fragments have been excavated from Judean Desert caves during a daring rescue operation.of the books of Zechariah and Nahum from the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets, and are written in two scribal hands. Only the name of God is written in Hebrew in the texts.The fragments from the Prophets have been identified as coming from a larger scroll that was found in the 1950s, in the same "Cave of Horror" in Nahal Hever, which is some 80 meters (260 feet) below a cliff top. According to an Israel Antiquities Authority press release,."Along with the "new" biblical scroll fragments from the Books of the Minor Prophets, the team excavated a huge 10,500-year-old perfectly preserved woven basket — the oldest complete basket in the world — and a 6,000-year-old mummified skeleton of a child, tucked into its blanket for a final sleep.Since 2017, the IAA has spearheaded an unprecedented rescue operation to salvage ancient artifacts from caves throughout the Judean Desert againstsince the much-heralded — and lucrative — discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls by Bedouin shepherds some 70 years ago. On Tuesday morning, a sample of the dazzling discoveries were unveiled for the first time."The desert team showed exceptional courage, dedication and devotion to purpose, rappelling down to caves located between heaven and earth, digging and sifting through them, enduring thick and suffocating dust, and returning with gifts of immeasurable worth for mankind," said Israel Antiquities Authority's director Israel Hasson, who led the widespread rescue operation, in an IAA press release."The newly discovered scroll fragments are a wake-up call to the state. Resources must be allocated for the completion of this historically important operation. We must ensure that we recover all the data that has not yet been discovered in the caves before the robbers do. Some things are beyond value," Hasson said.In an optimistic attempt to be one step ahead of looters, the inter-departmental national project was launched in 2017 to survey Judean Desert caves. A few promising caves were subsequently excavated at some colorfully named locations, includingin the next stage of the operation, provided the budget is allocated.The operation was undertaken by the IAA, in cooperation with the Staff Officer of the Archaeology Department of the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, and funded by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage. About half of the Judean Desert, including the original source of most of the Dead Sea Scrolls at Qumran, is"For years we chased after antiquities looters. We finally decided to pre-empt the thieves and try reaching the artifacts before they were removed from the ground and the caves," said Amir Ganor, head of the IAA's Theft Prevention Unit.So far, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) and 500 caves have been systematically surveyed by three teams led by IAA archaeologists Oriah Amichai, Hagay Hamer and Haim Cohen.— some of which hadn't been entered by a human being for almost two millennia.The biblical scrolls are among the highlights of the newly excavated artifacts, but are by no means the only extraordinary discoveries:Looters and archaeologists alike have combed the Judean Desert since the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls some 70 years ago. Aside from two silver scrolls engraved with the biblical Priestly Blessing (from the late 7th to early 6th century BCE) discovered in Ketef Hinnom in Jerusalem,The latest identified finds,and rolled up in the Cave of Horror. The conservation and study of the fragments was conducted by the IAA's Dead Sea Scrolls Unit under Tanya Bitler, Dr. Oren Ableman and Beatriz Riestra.The teamthat were discovered by Yochanan Aharoni, who first surveyed the Cave of Horrors in 1953.On the new fragments, as well as in the Greek translation scroll discovered by Aharoni,Among the academic fruit already born of the new discovery is the realization that"These differences can tell us quite a bit regarding the transmission of the biblical text up until the days of the Bar Kochba Revolt, documenting the changes that occurred over time until reaching us in the current version," said the IAA.IKEA would do well to take note of the craftsmanship shown on— which was hailed by the IAA as "currently unparalleled worldwide."The massive 90-100 liter (24-26 gallon)-volume receptacle was discovered by youth volunteers from the Nofei Prat pre-military leadership academy. The exciting discovery took place in one ofand Bar Kochba Revolt remnants, which are found in the Nahal Darga Reserve.The basket is being studied by the IAA's Dr. Naama Sukenik and Dr. Ianir Milevski and was dated using carbon-14, by Prof. Elisabetta Boaretto of the Scientific Archaeology Unit of the Weizmann Institute of Science.Due to the arid climate of the region, the huge Pre-Pottery Neolithic period basket, woven in a unique style from plant material, was preserved whole.and its importance is therefore immense," said the IAA.Unfortunately, the basket was discovered empty. "Only future research of a small amount of soil remaining inside it will help us discover what it was used for and what was placed in it," said the IAA.The complete skeleton is being researched by the IAA's Ronit Lupu and Dr. Hila May from the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine, whoFittingly, the cloth-wrapped child was discovered in the Cave of Horror. According to prehistorian Lupu, after moving two flat stones, the team discovered that a shallow pit had been intentionally dug beneath the stones that held the child's skeleton, which was placed in a fetal position and covered with a cloth around its head and chest.Several of the caves offered random finds left behind by Jewish rebels who fled to the caves at the end of the Bar Kochba Revolt, includingOfer Sion, head of the IAA's Surveys Department, said,Archaeologist Oriah Amichai explained that the families clearly planned what they would be taking from home, "when one day, when the war will be finished, what they will be able to use to build a new life. We come here and reconstruct the lives of those who didn't survive in the end," she said.The ongoing operation intends to continue searching for vestiges of the past that connect with all Israeli citizens, regardless of creed. As emphasized by Avi Cohen, the CEO of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, "These finds are not just important to our own cultural heritage, but to that of the entire world."