The Oscars' Twitter feed forced to wipe flood of negative commentsLucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, fresh from firing actress Gina Carano from The Mandalorian for political incorrectness, made the ironic decision to speak about empowering women and hearing their voices. It didn't end well.The Oscars posted the video on Tuesday, featuring Kennedy speaking about its scientific and technical awards. Kennedy, who fired Carano last week over "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts, said in the video that "women are helping to redefine science and technology in the movies, and that means a brave, bold future without limits for each and every storyteller."The backlash marked just the latest negative response to Lucasfilm's announcement that Carano wouldn't be returning for a third season of The Mandalorian, a 'Star Wars' spinoff that's carried by streaming service Disney+. The move inspired a push by conservatives to cancel Disney+ subscriptions.For her part, Carano more than landed on her feet. One day after her firing, she landed a contract with the Daily Wire to produce and star in her own film.YouTube commenters took apart Kennedy for her apparent lack of self-awareness. "Promoting strong women by firing a strong woman?" one viewer asked. "Hypocrite much?" Many others ripped her for destroying 'Star Wars' while supporting women only if they agree with her politics. One critic said she was "guilty of crimes against cinema, the 'Star Wars' franchise and freedom of speech."