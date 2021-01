Sarah Jeong, the New York Times reporter who made headlines in 2018 for antagonizing white people , has branded conservative journalist Andy Ngo "dangerous" and called for his censorship on Twitter. In a tweet posted on Jan. 9, Jeong cited a thread from Donovan Farley, another journalist who claimed that Ngo repeatedly "willfully deceives his followers into a frenzy that results in death and rape threats" for journalists and "anyone else" supposedly targeted by his "scorn."Farley, who labeled Ngo a "propagandist," included screenshots of supposed conversations between anonymous internet users who mention Ngo. It's unclear whether the conservative journalist has any actual connection with them.Farley went on to characterize Ngo as the type of propagandist "responsible" for the Capitol seige. They also pointed out that Ngo's verification markFarley noted.In her own thread, Jeong explained that she had never brought up Ngo's name in the past due to the latter's alleged tendency to tie someone to "radical antifa." She also described Ngo as "a very real threat to our neighbors."Jeong concluded her support for Ngo's censorship by stating that journalists like Farley "have had to live in fear" due to his actions.Calls for conservative censorship have skyrocketed after Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump. This led to a massive exodus of conservatives on alternative social media platforms, primarily Nevada-based Parler, which is also fighting against big tech censorship. Ngo appears to ignore the latest wave of accusations and calls for his censorship. He only tweeted an article on the subject from the Post Millennial , where he is editor-at-large. Feature Images via @sarahjeong (left) and Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 3.0) (right)