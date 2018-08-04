A sample of Ms. Jeong's "Old-Gray-Lady-Worthy" opinions:
"Dumba** f***ing white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on a fire hydrant"If the New York Times is interested in some kind of edgy re-branding by hiring a person who spews vile, anti-white bigotry, good for them, I suppose. It's their right. It's their company.
"Are white people predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically only being fit to live underground like groveling goblins"
"Oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men"
"I dare you to get on Wikipedia and play 'Things white people can definitely take credit for," it's really hard"
"#CancelWhitePeople"
But, let's not forget that the politically correct culture we live in that makes any kind of dangerous or provocative commentary verboten and worthy of advertiser boycotts was created by Ms. Jeong's new colleagues on the New York Times editorial board. These are their rules, not the rules of libertarian-minded conservatives.
We live in a world where conservative voices are silenced and riots are started on college campuses over the scheduling of right-of-center speeches. Speeches delivered by the meek likes of Ben Shapiro or Jordan Peterson.
Jordan Peterson. The man is a Canadian. I mean, who's ever been intimidated by a Canadian (not including hockey players.)
Where the entirety of these speeches that are found worthy of violence and censorship is merely a respectful and erudite recitation of conservative principles and values. No epithets. No calls for violence. No name calling. Just conservative ideas.
And that is worthy of a riot.
And here we have what can only be described as racist, threatening, demeaning (dare I say "triggering?") views and they are not just tolerated and accepted they are celebrated and elevated.
If the New York Times pretends they knew nothing about these tweets when they elevated Ms. Jeong to their editorial board they will be admitting that they are the stupidest, most irresponsible and naive media organization in the 21st century. How do you not vet a potential hire in the media world without checking their digital and social media footprint?
If they claim they knew but they embrace the diverse voice of Ms. Jeong regardless of her volatile language, then so be it. At least we know where we all stand with each other.
