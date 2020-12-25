Science. Politics. Religion. Interpersonal relationships. There is no sphere of human study, thinking, belief or behavior that isn't affected in some way shape or form by what we believe to be true or false. That's what it all boils down to. And yet doing the work to understand ourselves and the world in which we live is no small task - as we are constantly being presented with policies, ideas and perspectives that present this challenge to us in increasingly, significant and meaningful ways. And made all the more important for their intensity and wide-spread ramifications.Join us this week on MindMatters as we examine the ever-present struggle that each of us faces in mapping reality, finding the truth of things to the best of our ability, and then living and acting from that understanding. If humanity is collectively more than the sum of its parts, it is only through such a shared process that the best of all possible outcomes can be achieved. And yet this is exactly what each of us chooses to either take on, as a portion of beings residing on God's Good Earth, or not.01:18:40— 72 MB