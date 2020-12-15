© Getty Images



William Barr has decided to step down as attorney general before Christmas, ending a tumultuous tenure that saw his department clear President Trump of Russia collusion and crack down on violent gangs, Chinese spies and religious liberty violations."Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!" Trump tweeted. "As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."Barr also went out of his way in the letter to decry the "frenzied and baseless" narrative of Russia collusion that hampered the first two-plus years of the Trump presidency."The nadir of this campaign was the effort to cripple, if not oust your administration, with frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia," he added.