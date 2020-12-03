© Global Economic Outlook Russia, Maria Corte Maidagan/Unknown/KJN



"They control the access to budget money and basically all investment opportunities inside the country. They own the gigantic information resource of the major TV channels. They form the President's opinion. Those who didn't want to walk along them were either strangled or left the circle."

The 1990s was a time of immense suffering for the Russian people. As the impending collapse of the USSR became discernable,One such offshore company, FIMACO, was used to pilfer an estimated $50 billion from the nation. Viktor Gerashchenko, the head of the central bank of Russia, sent a memorandum demanding transfers from FIMACO be covered up.and used by future oligarchs to build their fortunes. An early beneficiary of this arrangement waswho had started his career as a minor Soviet official and whose Yukos oil conglomerate was tied to FIMACO. In return for his help Viktor Gerashchenko was later given a position as the chairman of Yukos by Khodorkovsky.In 1991 the Soviet Union finally collapsed. That August, state treasurer Nikolai Kruchina, responsible for Russia's gold reserves, died by falling from his window. He had been a member of the planning group which originated the plot to steal state assets. His successor Georgy Pavlov fell to his death from a window two months later: the oligarchs were cleaning house.In September, the Russian central bank announced thefrom the estimated 1000-1500 tons to a mere 240 tons. Two months later, Victor Gerashchenko announced Russia's gold reserves hadWhile the Russian public was horrified at the revelation, European bankers were less surprised. It was whispered frequently among those circles that Soviet transport planes had been flying to and from Switzerland for months and selling off large amounts of gold.During the privatization period, international capital wasted no time in opportunistically swooping in to take over Russian industries.privatization, deregulation, austerity, and the opening up of Russia's companies to purchase by ultra-wealthy Americans. They gave the role of economic planning in Russia to the Harvard Institute for International Development, which sent Harvard economists to meet with Anatoly Chubais, Boris Yeltsin's head of privatization. The close relationship withOne Harvard grad involved in this scheme wasCertain members of this network, which included Harvard graduatesthat were intended for Russian economic developmentto gain control of key Russian industries in backroom negotiations. In one 1995 off market deal, Anatoly Chubais created a closed bidding process for prime national properties in which the only approved bidders wereThis resulted in the acquisition of major stakes in Sidanko Oil, Novolipetsk Steel, and Sviazinvest.Foreign investors flocked in and the level of greed among this fifth column of new Muscovites was truly astonishing. The 1999is particularly enlightening. RICO allows victims of a racketeering conspiracy to sue conspirators for damages caused by their illegal conduct, and the following defendants were named in the action:Kenneth Dart; Dart Management Inc, address unknownJonathan Hay; Dart Management Inc, address unknownMichael Haywood; Dart Management Inc, address unknownMichael Hunter; Dart Management IncFrancis E. Baker; Andersen Group IncWilliam Browder, Hermitage FundBarclays Bank, PLCThe complaint document alleges the following: the defendants and a cooperating bank called. They forced Avisma to sell its titanium below market price to offshore companies which they secretly controlled. Next, these offshore companies sold the titanium at a correct price on international markets for profit, which was then funneled back from the offshore companies to the defendants and Bank Menatep. Money that should have been booked as profits for Avisma was siphoned away, and the majority shareholders who were in on the scam benefitted at the expense of minority shareholders, the company, and Russian tax authorities.Defendant Francis E. Baker described the actions in a private letter as, "An immense Russian bank money laundering scheme, clearly a criminal matter." According to the complaint,The criminality was not limited to foreign speculators. During the early period of privatization in the 90snamed after the Seven Boyars who controlled Russia during the 17th century. The secret society included the following oligarchs:A Russian journalist named Andrey Fadin described their overwhelming power in an article:Through their front man Anatoly Chubais, Semibankirschina used control of television networks to prop up Boris Yeltsin's low approval ratings. From the mid-90s to 1999 this clique had total authority over Russian policies and industries, judiciously using violence to enforce its monopoly. In one casewho was pursuing Yukos Oil Company's evasion of taxes.A new group of Putin insiders such as Gennady Timchenko, Vladimir Yakunin, and Sergey Chemezov formed and began supplanting the previous access that the Semibankirschina had to the president.seized the television networks previously owned by oligarchs Boris Berezovsky, Vladimir Gusinsky, and Badri Patarkatsishvili, prompting Patarkatsishvili to denounce Russia to the New York Times and flee the country. While exiled in the UK,at the age of 48. The Georgian government has called his death an assassination.in the UK after having sold his Russian assets and denounced Putin. After his television networks were seized, Vladimir Gusinsky was criminally charged with money laundering and forced to flee the country as well.The sweep continued assentenced to 8 years in prison for crimes relating to his extortion of $1 billion from IKEA., an associate of Ponomarev and Browder, was forced to flee Russia due to his involvement in the Magnitsky case, and his associatewhile jogging near London.Once the richest man in the country, Mikhail Khodorkovsky's fortunes turned for the worse as well. In the early 2000s,which the oligarchs of the 90s had strongly opposed. As the most blatantly criminal member of the original Semibankirschina, Khodorkovsky's Bank Menatep had been founded with funds stolen as part of the looting of state assets. The bank operated as a hub of money laundering and engaged in countless financial scams, even delaying government funds to Chernobyl victims while using their money to financially speculate. It was Bank Menatep through which American fraudsters had allegedly ripped off Avisma shareholders with the titanium dumping scam.His protege Leonid Nevzlin was convicted of ordering multiple contract murders on Khodorkovsky's behalf, and sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia. Associate Platon Lebedev was also convicted and imprisoned.they retained most of their existing assets in return for alignment with Putin's vertical rule of Russia. The era of financial gangsterism from the 1990s was over.Stolen Russian gold reserves have now been restored and are at the highest levels in history. Because of the lack of collaboration with other central banks it is certain that Russian gold is present in Moscow's vaults: there are none of the surreptitious leasing or swap agreements which call into question the claimed size of Western bank holdings. So instead of buying US treasuries or dollars for its reserves, the Bank of Russia can demand physical gold delivery into Moscow vaults. This will continually strain the fraudulent COMEX and London Bullion Market systems with the pressure of physical shipments and threaten the dollar.meaning when its gold purchases bid up the price of metals it is simply increasing the receipts of its own domestic commodity producing companies like Norilsk Nickel and VSMPO-AVISMA.The economic crisis of 1998 has heavily influenced the Kremlin's financial policy, and the last twenty years have been spent creating a resilient system. One of Putin's first agenda items was to pay off all debt to the IMF and holdover loans from the Soviet era.A decade of economic warfare in the form of sanctions has cut off access to international capital: the result is one of the lowest levels of external debt of any country in the world, with cash reserves large enough to pay off all debt at once. These low debt levels have tangible benefits, primarily thatif it attempted to sustain the decline in GDP Russia incurred from 2013-2016.The Bank of Russia actively enforces stringent lending standards in order to prevent the emergence of consumer credit bubbles, and forces banks to hold extra cash on their balance sheets (as a result, most applications for personal credit are declined).as hubris of the McCain class of American politicians has created a competitor state with no stake in the survival of the existing debt-based financial order.The concerted plot to loot Russia has been foiled.In December of 1999,was murdered at his fabulous mansion, the Villa Leopolda in Monaco.Coincidentally, Safra means yellow, or gold, in Arabic. It was Edmond Safra who served asproviding him with an initial seed funding of $25 million to start his Hermitage Fund. When Browder needed protection during a business dispute with an oligarch, Safra sent his emissary four armored vehicles and fifteen bodyguards led by a former Mossad agent. While Edmond Safra spent much of his later life defending himself from drug trafficking and money laundering allegations, he was accomplished, nonetheless. He founded his first bank at 23 years old and had dreamed of creating a banking dynasty that would last 10,000 years.Just after Putin's takeover as president, Villa Leopolda was broken into. Safra's nurse, a former Green Beret namedwas stabbed by two masked intruders who entered the premises,Under pressure from Monacan authorities, Ted Maher was forced to sign a nonsensical confession in which he claimed that he stabbed himself and admitted to setting the fire in order to attempt to gain his employer's adoration. He has since recanted this confession, saying that his defense attorneys coerced him into signing and threatened he would never see his family again otherwise. Jean-Christophe Hullin, the chief judge in the case, revealed in 2007 that the guilty conviction was a predetermined outcome which had been planned in a secret meeting with himself, Maher's attorneys, and the chief prosecutor of Monaco: in short, Ted Maher was a fall guy for the real murderers of Edmond Safra. Now free,It was during the purge of oligarchs and vulture capitalists thatWhen it became likely he would be arrested, he arranged to have all his shares from the Yukos Oil CompanyThe transfer took place in November of 2003, giving Lord Rothschild control of shares estimated by the Sunday Times to be worth $13.5 billion. Putin subsequently liquidated and nationalized Yukos by seizing and selling off its shares to state oil companies at much below market value.So Putin has declared war on the most powerful people on the planet.