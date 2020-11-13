© Reuters

A former Philadelphia election official has pleaded guilty to taking thousands of dollars in bribes to stuff the ballot boxes for Democrats in local races between 2014 and 2016.Domenick J. DeMuro, 73, a former judge of elections in South Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deprive Philadelphia voters of their civil rights when he padded the votes for the elected positions, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain announced Thursday.An unnamed political consultant would slip the payments to DeMuro and in exchange he would add votes for the consultant's clients or preferred candidates. The crooked consultant had funded the bribes through "consulting fees" he would charge his clients, according to McSwain.DeMuro would typically add the fake votes on Election Day and later falsy certify that the results were accurate, McSwain found."Domenick DeMuro put a thumb on the scale for certain candidates, in exchange for bribes," said Michael J. Driscoll, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division.DeMuro also pleaded guilty to violating the Travel Act when he used his cell phone to facilitate the bribery, McSwain's office said.McSwain's office did not name the candidates and it was unclear if they had won their elections.