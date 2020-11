© Getty Images / Maja Hitij

The head teacher of a primary school in Spandau, Berlin has told German media that an 11-year-old Muslim pupil threatened to behead his teacher after defending the murder of Samuel Paty in France.Karina Jehniche, the head of the school, told Der Tagesspiegel that fellow students were stunned when they heard the pupil tell his teacher "I'll do the same with you as the boy did with the teacher in Paris."French teacher Samuel Paty was murdered by a Chechen Islamist extremist in a suburb north of Paris on October 16, after he had shown cartoon depictions of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson about free speech. The perpetrator was shot and killed by police shortly afterwards.Paty's death sparked a major clampdown by the French government on Islamist extremism, and President Emmanuel Macron came out in defense of the publication of the Mohammed cartoons.Several Muslim countries, particularly Turkey, have been critical of France and other European nations for refusing to denounce the cartoons, which they believe are blasphemous.