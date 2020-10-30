Society's Child
Twitter suspends US border chief for touting wall's protection from criminals: report
The Daily Wire
Thu, 29 Oct 2020 00:01 UTC
"According to screenshots shared exclusively with The Federalist, Twitter locked Morgan's account Wednesday afternoon for apparently violating platform rules governing 'hateful conduct' after the commissioner attempted to tweet about the wall's benefits," The Federalist reported.
Morgan had tweeted that "every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country."
"You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease," Twitter wrote in an email explaining Morgan's suspension.
Morgan told The Federalist that Twitter blocked the post and reprimanded the commissioner without consulting with the Department of Homeland Security.
"I'm sure somebody on that Twitter team has heard that everyone that illegally enters are just good people looking for a better way of life," Morgan said. "The American people ultimately don't get to hear the truth because someone at Twitter, based on their own ideology, pushed a button to prevent the truth from coming out."
The reprimand came a day after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during a Senate hearing that his company has no evidence that the explosive New York Post reports on Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation or that the emails are not authentic. The social media giant banned those posts and suspended the account of the Post, the fourth-largest circulating paper in the U.S.
"Ok, for both Mr. Zuckerberg and Dorsey, who censored, censored New York Post stories, or throttled them back, did either one of you have any evidence that the New York Post story is part of Russian disinformation or that those emails aren't authentic?" Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked. "Do you have any information they're not authentic or that they are Russian disinformation?"
"We don't," Dorsey responded.
"So, why would you censor, why did you prevent that from being disseminated on your platform that is supposed to be for the free expression of ideas, in particular true ideas?" Johnson asked.
"We believed it fell afoul of our hacking materials policy," Dorsey said. "We judged in the moment-"
"But what evidence do you have that it was hacked?" Johnson asked. "They weren't hacked."
"We judged in the moment that it looked like it was hacked material," Dorsey said.
"You were wrong," Johnson said.
Dorsey also claimed during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that the platform has not censored President Donald Trump. A new study, however, claimed that Twitter censored the president 64 times and is "far and away the biggest offender" out of all the social media platforms.
"Twitter has been far and away the biggest offender, labeling, fact-checking, and removing Trump's tweets and the tweets from his campaign accounts 64 times since the president's election," the Media Research Center reported. "Users who have been retweeted by Trump play a game of censorship roulette as well. According to The Daily Beast, 'Nearly 10 percent of the unverified accounts retweeted by President Trump since his inauguration are currently suspended from Twitter for various violations of the platform's policies.'"
Comment: Twitter continues to harken its own death knell in its continued censorship of conservative voices, including many in the current Presidential administration. It's hard to understand how a company could so brazenly invite its own dissolution with such audacity.
See also: