Twitter has suspended U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan for a post in which he touted the benefits of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a new report.Morgan told The Federalist that Twitter blocked the post and reprimanded the commissioner without consulting with the Department of Homeland Security.The reprimand came a day after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during a Senate hearing that his company has no evidence that the explosive New York Post reports on Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation or that the emails are not authentic. The social media giant banned those posts and suspended the account of the Post, the fourth-largest circulating paper in the U.S."We don't," Dorsey responded."So, why would you censor, why did you prevent that from being disseminated on your platform that is supposed to be for the free expression of ideas, in particular true ideas?" Johnson asked.Dorsey also claimed during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that the platform has not censored President Donald Trump. A new study, however, claimed that Twitter censored the president 64 times and is "far and away the biggest offender" out of all the social media platforms.