© Reuters



© Reuters



Last year, more than 1,500 elderly people died within seven days of receiving flu vaccines

Singapore has temporarily halted the use of two influenza vaccines as a precaution after some people who received them in South Korea died, South Korea reported that 48 have died as of Saturday after getting flu shots but said it would carry on with the state-run vaccination programme as they found no direct link between the deaths and the shots.No deaths associated with influenza vaccination have been reported in Singapore to date but the decision to halt the use of SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra was precautionary, the health ministry and the Health Sciences Authority (HAS) said in a statement late on Sunday.SKYCellflu Quadrivalent is manufactured by South Korea's SK Bioscience and locally distributed by AJ Biologics, while VaxigripTetra is manufactured by Sanofi and locally distributed by Sanofi Aventis., Singapore health authorities said.Meanwhile, South Korea has urged citizens to get vaccinated against influenza and reduce the chances of an outbreak that coincides with the battle against the coronavirus, as it kicked off free inoculations for the last eligible group."Vaccination offers far greater benefits compared to side effects, and both the WHO and domestic and overseas experts agree," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing on Sunday, in a reference to the World Health Organization.South Korea ordered 20 per cent more flu vaccines this year to ward off the prospect of what it calls a "twindemic" of concurrent major flu and coronavirus outbreaks in winter.