South Korea reported that 48 have died as of Saturday after getting flu shots but said it would carry on with the state-run vaccination programme as they found no direct link between the deaths and the shots.
Comment: We guess they're wiling to take the gamble with other people's lives. And all for a vaccine that shows little to no benefit, and worse, harmful side effects.
No deaths associated with influenza vaccination have been reported in Singapore to date but the decision to halt the use of SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra was precautionary, the health ministry and the Health Sciences Authority (HAS) said in a statement late on Sunday.
The HSA is in touch with the South Korean authorities for further information as they investigate to determine if the deaths are related to influenza vaccinations.
SKYCellflu Quadrivalent is manufactured by South Korea's SK Bioscience and locally distributed by AJ Biologics, while VaxigripTetra is manufactured by Sanofi and locally distributed by Sanofi Aventis.
Two other influenza vaccines that have been brought into Singapore for the Northern Hemisphere 2020-21 influenza season may continue to be used, Singapore health authorities said.
Public anxiety over the safety of flu vaccines has surged after the casualties. Last month, about 5 million doses had to be disposed of after not being stored at recommended temperatures.
Comment: And yet it's claimed that those who died did not receive the defective vaccine: 30 dead after seasonal flu vaccinations in South Korea, medical association urges gov to suspend program
"Vaccination offers far greater benefits compared to side effects, and both the WHO and domestic and overseas experts agree," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing on Sunday, in a reference to the World Health Organization.
Last year, more than 1,500 elderly people died within seven days of receiving flu vaccines, but those deaths were not linked to the vaccinations, the government said.
Comment: It may be that the vaccine overwhelmed their already vulnerable state. However, had they not received the shot they may not have died so soon.
South Korea ordered 20 per cent more flu vaccines this year to ward off the prospect of what it calls a "twindemic" of concurrent major flu and coronavirus outbreaks in winter.
At least 1,154 instances of adverse reactions have been reported from among more than 9.4 million people inoculated since the effort began in September.
Comment: And those are the adverse reactions that were reported. It's unlikely that they're capable of thorough follow-ups with the 9.4 million people that received the flu vaccination. Doctors the world over are conducting very little primary health care becuse they're following orders to focus on 'testing for the Covid' instead of seeing patients.
See also: