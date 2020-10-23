Health authorities said they found no direct links between the deaths and the vaccines.At least 22 of the dead,, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said."The number of deaths has increased, but our team sees low possibility that the deaths resulted from the shots," the agency's director, Jeong Eun-kyeong, told parliament."I understand and regret that people are concerned about the vaccine," said"We're looking into the causes but will again thoroughly examine the entire process in which various government agencies are involved, from production to distribution."Vaccine providers include domestic firms such as GC Pharma, SK Bioscience, Korea Vaccine and Boryung Biopharma Co Ltd, a unit of Boryung Pharm Co Ltd, along with France's Sanofi.They supply both the free programme and paid services that together aim to vaccinate about 30 million people of a population of 52 million., while Sanofi did not immediately reply to requests for comment., or if those supplied by Sanofi were also being used elsewhere.Kim Chong-in, leader of the main opposition People Power party, wanted the programme halted until the causes of the deaths were verified.But health authorities have said a preliminary investigation into six deaths found no direct link to the vaccines, with no toxic substances uncovered.KDCA data on Thursday showedOfficials said 8.3 million people had been inoculated since the programme resumed on 13 Octobter,A separate paid programme allows buyers to pick from a larger pool of firms that make free vaccines and others., the Yonhap news agency said. Officials have said comparisons to previous years are difficult, since more people are taking the vaccine this year.Kim Myung-suk, 65, is among a growing number of South Koreans who decided to pay for a vaccine of their choice, despite being eligible for a free dose."Though just a few people died so far, the number is growing and that makes me uneasy," she told Reuters in the capital, Seoul. "So I'm getting a shot somewhere else and will pay for it."