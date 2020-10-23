"You'll own nothing" — And "you'll be happy about it." Instead, you'll rent everything you need, and it'll be delivered by drone right to your door.

"The U.S. won't be the world's leading superpower" — Instead, a handful of countries will dominate together.

"You won't die waiting for an organ donor" — Rather than transplanting organs from deceased donors, custom organs will be 3D printed on demand.

"You'll eat much less meat" — Meat will be "an occasional treat, not a staple, for the good of the environment and our health." As detailed in many previous articles, this is a foolhardy idea, not just for health reasons but also environmental ones. Integrating livestock is a foundational aspect of successful regenerative farming that can solve both food shortages and environmental concerns at the same time. For a refresher, see " Top 6 Reasons to Support Regenerative Agriculture ."

"A billion people will be displaced by climate change" — As a result, countries will have to prepare to welcome more refugees.

"Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide" — To eliminate fossil fuels, there will be a global price on carbon. Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., discussed this in a recent interview. Rather than promoting organic and regenerative farming, the technocratic elite are pushing something called zero-budget natural farming. Bill Gates is part of this scheme. As explained by Shiva, the wholly unnatural setup works something like this: The state takes out large loans, which are then divvied out to farmers to grow food for free. The farmers make their money not by selling their crops, but by trading their soil carbon rate on the global market. Basically, carbon is being turned into a tradeable commodity, replacing the actual farm output of grains and other crops. Farmers with higher carbon in their soil will make more money than those with carbon-poor soil. Meanwhile, they'll make nothing from the crops they grow.

"You could be preparing to go to Mars" — Scientists "will have worked out how to keep you healthy in space," thus opening up the possibility of becoming a space-faring race and colonizing other planets.

"Western values will have been tested to the breaking point."

Pandemics Are a Tool of Social Control

A New Digital Currency System Underway

The Globalists

Foundations such as the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the UN Foundation and George Soros' Open Society Foundation

Avanti Communications, a British provider of satellite technology with global connectivity

2030 Vision, a partnership of technology giants to provide the infrastructure and technology solutions needed to realize the U.N.'s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. 2030 Vision is also partnered with Frontier 2030, which is a partnership of organizations under the helm of the World Economic Forum

Google, the No. 1 Big Data collector in the world and a leader in AI services

Mastercard, which is leading the globalist charge to develop digital IDs and banking services

Salesforce, a global leader in cloud computing, the "internet of things" and artificial intelligence. Incidentally, Salesforce is led by Marc Benioff, who is also on the World Economic Forum's board of directors

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is the Technocratic Agenda

One of the roles of Parliament is to cast ahead, to look to the horizon, and tackle the great challenges of our time. So, I applaud the creation of the APPG on the fourth industrial revolution, which surely is one of the greatest challenges we face, as a nation, and as a world.



The nature of the technologies is materially different to what has come before. In the past, we've thought of consumption as a one-off, and capital investment as additive. Yet put resources into the networks that now connect half the world, or into AI, and the effects are exponential ...



I'm delighted to speak alongside so many impressive colleagues who really understand this, and alongside Professor Klaus Schwab who literally 'wrote the book' on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Your work, bringing together as you do all the best minds on the planet, has informed what we are doing ...



Our Digital Strategy, embedded within the wider Industrial Strategy, sets out the seven pillars on which we can build our success. And inside that fits our 5G strategy, like a set of Russian Dolls.



Our Strategy covers infrastructure, skills, rules and ethics of big data use, cyber security, supporting the tech sector, the digitization of industry, and digitization of government.

The Great Reset — A Techno-Fascist Recipe

The UN Agenda 2030 with its Sustainable Development Goals is claimed to 'ensure peace and prosperity for people and the planet.' The actions are said to tackle poverty and hunger, bring better health and education, reduce inequalities, and save the oceans, forests and the climate.



Who can argue against such benevolent goals? But the promised Utopia comes with a price — it sets shackles on our personal freedom ...



The leading partners of the United Nations Global Goals project reveal the real technocratic agenda that lies behind the polished feel-good façade — it involves a plan to fully integrate mankind into a technological surveillance apparatus overseen by a powerful AI.



The current pandemic scare has been a perfect trigger to kickstart this nefarious agenda ... The current COVID-19 crisis is seen by the World Economic Forum and its chairman Klaus Schwab as the perfect trigger to implement their grandiose technocratic plan. Big Tech will come to 'rescue' the world.



In June 2020, Schwab declared ... the need of a Great Reset to restore order in a world steeped in panic, conflict and economic turmoil:



'The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century. It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality. Now is the historical moment in time, not only to fight the real virus but to shape the system for the needs of the Post-Corona era.



We have a choice to remain passive, which would lead to the amplification of many of the trends we see today. Polarization, nationalism, racism, and ultimately increasing social unrest and conflicts.



But we have another choice, we can build a new social contract, particularly integrating the next generation, we can change our behavior to be in harmony with nature again, and we can make sure the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are best utilized to provide us with better lives.'



This techno-fascist recipe will then, in an utmost non-democratic fashion without any public debate or skeptic inquiry, soon be integrated into the agenda of G20 and the European Union — relabeled as the Great Green Deal ...



Unsurprisingly, Klaus Schwab fails to mention his own and his cronies' role in creating this global economic mess in the first place — as it was 'foreseen' with stunning accuracy in World Economic Forum's and Bill Gate's Event 201 (October 2019) and in the Rockefeller Foundation report12 Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development (2010).

UN Calls for Nations to 'Build Back Better'

As the world begins planning for a post-pandemic recovery, the United Nations is calling on Governments to seize the opportunity to 'build back better' by creating more sustainable, resilient and inclusive societies ...



'With this restart, a window of hope and opportunity opens... an opportunity for nations to green their recovery packages and shape the 21st century economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, safe and more resilient,' said UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa in her International Mother Earth Day message ... It is therefore important that post-COVID-19 stimulus packages help the economy 'grow back greener' ...



As Governments approve stimulus packages to support job creation, poverty reduction and economic growth, UNEP will help Member States 'build back better,' and capture opportunities for leap-frogging to green investments in renewable energy, smart housing, green public procurement and public transport — all guided by the principles and standards of sustainable production and consumption. These actions will be critical to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Encroaching Dystopia

Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user.



Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.

The World Economic Forum — A Trojan Horse

... this is about two things, the implementation of the UN SDG's [Sustainable Development Goals] and the WEF [World Economic Forum] Fourth Industrial Revolution. End game: total Technocratic lock-down where they control every aspect of our lives and all resources on the planet.

COVID — Symptoms of Power

Medical Tyranny Will Get Worse if We Let It

Sources and References