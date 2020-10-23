- "You'll own nothing" — And "you'll be happy about it." Instead, you'll rent everything you need, and it'll be delivered by drone right to your door.
- "The U.S. won't be the world's leading superpower" — Instead, a handful of countries will dominate together.
- "You won't die waiting for an organ donor" — Rather than transplanting organs from deceased donors, custom organs will be 3D printed on demand.
- "You'll eat much less meat" — Meat will be "an occasional treat, not a staple, for the good of the environment and our health." As detailed in many previous articles, this is a foolhardy idea, not just for health reasons but also environmental ones. Integrating livestock is a foundational aspect of successful regenerative farming that can solve both food shortages and environmental concerns at the same time. For a refresher, see "Top 6 Reasons to Support Regenerative Agriculture."
- "A billion people will be displaced by climate change" — As a result, countries will have to prepare to welcome more refugees.
- "Polluters will have to pay to emit carbon dioxide" — To eliminate fossil fuels, there will be a global price on carbon. Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., discussed this in a recent interview. Rather than promoting organic and regenerative farming, the technocratic elite are pushing something called zero-budget natural farming. Bill Gates is part of this scheme. As explained by Shiva, the wholly unnatural setup works something like this: The state takes out large loans, which are then divvied out to farmers to grow food for free. The farmers make their money not by selling their crops, but by trading their soil carbon rate on the global market. Basically, carbon is being turned into a tradeable commodity, replacing the actual farm output of grains and other crops. Farmers with higher carbon in their soil will make more money than those with carbon-poor soil. Meanwhile, they'll make nothing from the crops they grow.
- "You could be preparing to go to Mars" — Scientists "will have worked out how to keep you healthy in space," thus opening up the possibility of becoming a space-faring race and colonizing other planets.
- "Western values will have been tested to the breaking point."
Pandemics Are a Tool of Social Control
For decades, war and the threat of war has enriched the technocratic elite and kept the population going along with their agenda. War and physical attacks have been repeatedly used to foist ever more draconian restrictions upon us and remove our liberties. The Patriot Act, rammed through in the aftermath of 9/11, is just one egregious example.
Today, pandemics and the threat of infectious outbreaks are the new tools of war and social control. For years, Gates has prepared the global psyche for a new enemy: deadly, invisible viruses that can crop up at any time.1,2 And the only way to protect ourselves is by giving up old-fashioned notions of privacy, liberty and personal decision-making.
We need to maintain our distance from others, including family members. We need to wear masks, even in our own homes and during sex. We need to close down small businesses and work from home. We need to vaccinate the entire global population and put stringent travel restrictions into place to prevent the potential for spread.
We must track and trace everyone, every moment of the day and night, and install biometric readers into everyone's bodies to identify who the potential risk-carriers are. Infected people are the new threat. This is what the technocratic elite wants you to believe, and they've succeeded to convince a shocking ratio of the global population of this in just a few short months.
If you're unfamiliar with the term "technocracy," be sure to go back and listen to my interview with Patrick Wood, author of "Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation" and "Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order." You can also learn more on Wood's website, Technocracy.news.
A New Digital Currency System Underway
Two of the last pieces of the totalitarian takeover will be the transition to an all-digital currency linked to digital IDs. With that, enforcement of social rules will be more or less ensured, as your finances, indeed your entire identity, can easily be held hostage if you fail to comply.
Just think how easy it would be to automate it such that if you fail to get your mandated vaccine, or post something undesirable on the internet, your bank account becomes unavailable or your biometric ID won't allow you entry into your office building.
An August 13, 2020, article3 on the Federal Reserve website discusses the supposed benefits of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). There's general agreement among experts that most major countries will implement CBDC within the next two to four years.
An all-digital currency system also plays into social engineering, as it can be used to incentivize desired behaviors, very similar to what China is doing with their social credit system. For example, you might get a certain amount of digital currency but you have to buy a certain item or perform a particular task within a certain timeframe.
Many uninformed people will believe that these new CBDCs will be very similar to existing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but they would be seriously mistaken. Bitcoin is decentralized and a rational strategy to opt out of the existing central bank controlled system, while these CBDCs will be centralized and completely controlled by the central banks.
If you have been intrigued about investing in Bitcoin as a safer alternative to the stock market, but just didn't know how or understand the process, the video below is an excellent introduction on how to do this safely without losing your funds. My favorite crypto exchange is Kraken, which has far lower fees than Coinbase.
The Globalists
While I mention Gates a lot, he's not acting alone, of course. It just so happens that as you trace the connections between the decision-makers of the world, you'll find him in an astonishing number of places.
For example, In October 2019, Gates co-hosted a pandemic preparedness simulation for a "novel coronavirus," known as Event 201, along with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum.
The event eerily predicted what would happen just 10 weeks later, when COVID-19 appeared. Gates and the World Economic Forum, in turn, are both partnered4 with the United Nations which, while keeping a relatively low profile, appears to be at the heart of the globalist takeover agenda.
Gates is also the largest funder of the World Health Organization — the medical branch of the U.N., while the World Economic Forum is the social and economic branch of the U.N. Other key partners that play important roles in the implementation of the globalists agenda include:5
- Foundations such as the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Ford Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the UN Foundation and George Soros' Open Society Foundation
- Avanti Communications, a British provider of satellite technology with global connectivity
- 2030 Vision, a partnership of technology giants to provide the infrastructure and technology solutions needed to realize the U.N.'s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. 2030 Vision is also partnered with Frontier 2030, which is a partnership of organizations under the helm of the World Economic Forum
- Google, the No. 1 Big Data collector in the world and a leader in AI services
- Mastercard, which is leading the globalist charge to develop digital IDs and banking services
- Salesforce, a global leader in cloud computing, the "internet of things" and artificial intelligence. Incidentally, Salesforce is led by Marc Benioff, who is also on the World Economic Forum's board of directors
In decades past, the technocrats, the global, mostly unelected, elite that steer the management of nations worldwide, called for a "new world order." Today, the NWO has been largely replaced with terms like "the Great Reset,"6 "the Fourth Industrial Revolution,"7 and the slogan "Build Back Better."8
All of these terms and slogans refer to the same long-term globalist agenda to dismantle democracy and national borders in favor of a global governance by unelected leaders, and the reliance on technological surveillance rather than the rule of law to maintain public order.
As expressed by Matt Hancock, the British Minister for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, during a speech before the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2017:9
One of the roles of Parliament is to cast ahead, to look to the horizon, and tackle the great challenges of our time. So, I applaud the creation of the APPG on the fourth industrial revolution, which surely is one of the greatest challenges we face, as a nation, and as a world.The Great Reset — A Techno-Fascist Recipe
The nature of the technologies is materially different to what has come before. In the past, we've thought of consumption as a one-off, and capital investment as additive. Yet put resources into the networks that now connect half the world, or into AI, and the effects are exponential ...
I'm delighted to speak alongside so many impressive colleagues who really understand this, and alongside Professor Klaus Schwab who literally 'wrote the book' on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Your work, bringing together as you do all the best minds on the planet, has informed what we are doing ...
Our Digital Strategy, embedded within the wider Industrial Strategy, sets out the seven pillars on which we can build our success. And inside that fits our 5G strategy, like a set of Russian Dolls.
Our Strategy covers infrastructure, skills, rules and ethics of big data use, cyber security, supporting the tech sector, the digitization of industry, and digitization of government.
If you listened to my interview with Wood, you will recognize the technocratic elements of Hancock's speech: the focus on technology — in particular artificial intelligence, digital surveillance and Big Data collection (which is what 5G is for) — and the digitization of industry (which includes banking) and government, which in turn allows for the automation of social engineering and social rule (although that part is never expressly stated).
Then there's the direct reference to professor Klaus Schwab, chairman of the World Economic Forum. Schwab is also highlighted in the June 29, 2020, Technocracy.news article,10 "The Elite Technocrats Behind the Global 'Great Reset," which reads, in part:11
The UN Agenda 2030 with its Sustainable Development Goals is claimed to 'ensure peace and prosperity for people and the planet.' The actions are said to tackle poverty and hunger, bring better health and education, reduce inequalities, and save the oceans, forests and the climate.UN Calls for Nations to 'Build Back Better'
Who can argue against such benevolent goals? But the promised Utopia comes with a price — it sets shackles on our personal freedom ...
The leading partners of the United Nations Global Goals project reveal the real technocratic agenda that lies behind the polished feel-good façade — it involves a plan to fully integrate mankind into a technological surveillance apparatus overseen by a powerful AI.
The current pandemic scare has been a perfect trigger to kickstart this nefarious agenda ... The current COVID-19 crisis is seen by the World Economic Forum and its chairman Klaus Schwab as the perfect trigger to implement their grandiose technocratic plan. Big Tech will come to 'rescue' the world.
In June 2020, Schwab declared ... the need of a Great Reset to restore order in a world steeped in panic, conflict and economic turmoil:
'The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century. It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion and equality. Now is the historical moment in time, not only to fight the real virus but to shape the system for the needs of the Post-Corona era.
We have a choice to remain passive, which would lead to the amplification of many of the trends we see today. Polarization, nationalism, racism, and ultimately increasing social unrest and conflicts.
But we have another choice, we can build a new social contract, particularly integrating the next generation, we can change our behavior to be in harmony with nature again, and we can make sure the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are best utilized to provide us with better lives.'
This techno-fascist recipe will then, in an utmost non-democratic fashion without any public debate or skeptic inquiry, soon be integrated into the agenda of G20 and the European Union — relabeled as the Great Green Deal ...
Unsurprisingly, Klaus Schwab fails to mention his own and his cronies' role in creating this global economic mess in the first place — as it was 'foreseen' with stunning accuracy in World Economic Forum's and Bill Gate's Event 201 (October 2019) and in the Rockefeller Foundation report12 Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development (2010).
The U.N.'s central role in the technocratic agenda is hard to miss once you start looking. As reported by the U.N.'s Department of Global Communications April 22, 2020, in an article about climate change and COVID-19:13
As the world begins planning for a post-pandemic recovery, the United Nations is calling on Governments to seize the opportunity to 'build back better' by creating more sustainable, resilient and inclusive societies ...Here too, we see the technocratic agenda shining through. As described by Wood (see interview hyperlinked above), technocracy is an economic system based on the allocation of energy resources, which necessitates social engineering to control the population and the technological infrastructure to automate this control.
'With this restart, a window of hope and opportunity opens... an opportunity for nations to green their recovery packages and shape the 21st century economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, safe and more resilient,' said UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa in her International Mother Earth Day message ... It is therefore important that post-COVID-19 stimulus packages help the economy 'grow back greener' ...
As Governments approve stimulus packages to support job creation, poverty reduction and economic growth, UNEP will help Member States 'build back better,' and capture opportunities for leap-frogging to green investments in renewable energy, smart housing, green public procurement and public transport — all guided by the principles and standards of sustainable production and consumption. These actions will be critical to fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals.
Rather than being driven by supply and demand and free enterprise, this system is one in which companies are told what resources they're allowed to use, when, and for what, and consumers are told what they are allowed to buy — or rather, rent, judging by the World Economic Forum video above.
If you need something, you'll be allowed to rent it. You probably won't even own the clothes on your back. Everything will be "fair" and "equitable." There will be no need for hard work, ingenuity or higher-than-average intelligence. Everyone will be the same — with the exception of the technocrats themselves, of course. And in true social engineering fashion, they tell us we will be "happy" in our 24/7 enslavement to boot.
The Encroaching Dystopia
It's important to realize that one way by which this globalist plan is being pushed forward is through the creation of new global laws. Gates already wields powerful influence over global food and agriculture policy, in addition to his influence over global health and technology (including banking and digital IDs).
The Great Reset, or the "build back better" plan, specifically calls for all nations to implement "green" regulations as part of the post-COVID recovery effort. It sounds like a worthwhile endeavor — after all, who doesn't want to protect the environment?
But the end goal is far from what the typical person envisions when they hear these plans. The end goal is to turn us into serfs without rights to privacy, private ownership or anything else.
To get an idea of just how dystopian a future we might be looking at, consider Microsoft's international patent14 WO/2020/060606 for a "cryptocurrency system using body activity data." The international patent was filed June 20, 2019. The U.S. patent office application,15 16128518, was filed September 21, 2018. As explained in the abstract:16
Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user.The U.S. patent application includes the following flow chart summary of the process:17
Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.
People will be brought down to the level of mindless drones, spending their days carrying out tasks automatically handed out by, say a cellphone app, in return for a cryptocurrency "award." I don't know about you, but I can think of better, more enjoyable ways to spend my time here on Earth.
The World Economic Forum — A Trojan Horse
I've mentioned the World Economic Forum multiple times already in this article, and it, along with the U.N., is at the heart of the global takeover agenda. As noted in the Canadian Truth blog post,18 "World Economic Forum Wheel of Evil":
... this is about two things, the implementation of the UN SDG's [Sustainable Development Goals] and the WEF [World Economic Forum] Fourth Industrial Revolution. End game: total Technocratic lock-down where they control every aspect of our lives and all resources on the planet.The blog post includes the following illustration, created and released by the World Economic Forum, showing the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it. If you go to the original site for the illustration,19 you'll also find listings of publications, videos and data relating to all of these facets.
In short, the pandemic is being used to destroy the local economies around the world, which will then allow the World Economic Forum to come in and "rescue" debt-ridden countries.
As mentioned earlier, the price for this salvation is your liberty. The World Economic Forum will, through its financial bailouts, be able to effectively control most countries in the world. And, again, one of the aspects of the technocratic plan is to eliminate nation borders and nationalism in general.
COVID — Symptoms of Power
There's a lot more that could be said on this, but I've already covered many of the different aspects of the globalists agenda in other articles, including "COVID Symptoms of Power: Tech Billionaires Harvest Humanity," "Tech Billionaires Aiming at a Global Currency," "Harvard Professor Exposes Surveillance Capitalism," "How Medical Technocracy Made the Plandemic Possible" and "US Surveillance Bill 6666: The Devil in the Details."
None of it is pleasant reading, but it's important to understand where we're headed. We no longer have the luxury of sticking our heads in the sand and waiting for the bad news to pass.
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically widened the economic gap between average people and the wealthy elite, with billionaires raking in trillions of dollars in mere months.20,21 Without the competition from small businesses, large multinational companies have been allowed to gobble up business, expanding both their wealth and their influence, while extreme poverty has risen for the first time in two decades.22
If you think the Great Reset and the Green New Deal are going to even out this financial disparity and turn the world into an equitable Utopia, you're bound to be disappointed. The globalist plan isn't about creating a better world for the average person. Microsoft's patent illustrates what the plan heralds for us.
Medical Tyranny Will Get Worse if We Let It
The medical tyranny and censorship of anti-groupthink that has emerged full-force during this pandemic are also part and parcel of the Great Reset. After all, if they won't allow you to own anything, and they want to put biosensors into your body to turn you into a cryptocurrency mining minion, do you really think they're going to let you make medical decisions for yourself?
Over the past several months, Gates has made the media rounds discussing the need to silence dissenting views and information about the virus, it's treatment and the vaccines being made.
According to a survey cited by RT,23 less than half of all Americans now say they would not take the COVID-19 vaccine even if they were paid $100 to do it. There are good reasons for this hesitancy, as trials are starting to reveal serious side effects.
For Gates, who is funding no fewer than six different COVID-19 vaccines, this is no small problem. In an October 2020 interview, Gates urged American health officials to start "thinking about which voices will help reduce the hesitancy, so we can get a level of vaccination that really has a chance of stopping" the pandemic.24
Despite the risks associated with these novel mRNA vaccines, which have never before been approved for human use, and despite the fact that children and adolescents have a minuscule risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, vaccine proponents like Dr. Paul Offit are now calling for children to be added to the COVID-19 trials.25 Hopefully, the number of parents willing to offer up their children as guinea pigs will be few.
In closing, keep in mind that technocracy is inherently a technological society run through social engineering. This is why there's such a strong focus on "science." Anytime someone dissents, they're therefore accused of being "anti-science," and any science that conflicts with the status quo is declared "debunked science."
The only science that matters is whatever the technocrats deem true. Logic, however, will tell you that this cannot be so. Science is never settled. Science is never one-sided. Science can be wrong. Getting to the truth demands that an issue be looked at from many different angles.
Over the past year in particular, scientific inquiry and inquisitiveness has been censored and stifled to an astonishing degree. If we allow it to continue, the end result will be devastating.
We must keep pushing for transparency and truth. We must insist on medical freedom and personal liberty. Do not allow yourself to be bullied into silence by those who counter your objections with "anti-science" or "conspiracy-theory" slurs. The future of mankind is at stake. Be brave. Resist tyranny.
Sources and References
