Technocracy or Pluralism? A Fight Against the Newspeak

It is, and always has been, a

political and politicized position

to listen to some scientists, and not others.

What are Our Real Options? Whose Reset?

.

All the while the actual plutocrats unleash a new system of oligarchical control which, for most, has not been hitherto contemplated except by relatively obscure political scientists, futurists, and science fiction authors.